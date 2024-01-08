US Employment Reports Greatly Exaggerated, Over 400,000 Jobs Mistakenly Added to Total

Just because there is a number in a jobs report from the Biden administration’s Bureau of Labor Statistics does not mean it is necessarily so.

That’s the bottom line of a Fox Business report Saturday that said in the first 11 months of 2023, jobs reports overestimated the number of jobs created by 439,000 positions.

At a time when “Bidenomics” has become President Joe Biden’s shorthand for the economic growth he says he has achieved, Fox Business said the numbers indicate “the job market is not as healthy as the government suggests.”

Fox News noted the jobs report drives a number of economic decisions, from the stock markets to interest rates.

David Rosenberg, founder of Rosenberg Research Associates, offered different numbers but the same conclusion.

“Time to stop trading off the payroll data. The downward revisions in 2023 totalled an epic 443k. More than 40% of payroll growth in 2023 didn’t even come from the survey but from the fairy-tale ‘Birth-Death’ model,” he posted on X.

Time to stop trading off the payroll data. The downward revisions in 2023 totalled an epic 443k. More than 40% of payroll growth in 2023 didn’t even come from the survey but from the fairy-tale ‘Birth-Death’ model. — David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) January 5, 2024

The problem of overstated job numbers is not a new one.

Do you think Biden’s economy is struggling? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Bureau of Labor Statistics figures have been wrong before.

In August, the agency admitted that from March 2022 to March 2023, it overstated job growth by 306,000 jobs. The totals included a 358,000 decline in private sector jobs and an increase in government hiring of 52,000 jobs.

In December 2022, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank estimated that the official federal data overstated growth by 1.1 million jobs in the second quarter of 2022.

#Bidenomics – two new jobs created per person and you’re working both of them.#DementiaJoe https://t.co/HinLnPPNRE — Thomas J. Quinlan (@thomas_quinlan) January 4, 2024

The totals are only part of what Fox Business noted in the job numbers.

One area of job growth in the past three months has been the government sector. Taxpayer-funded government jobs increased at a rate of about 50,000 a month, according to Fox.

December’s jobs report showed 683,000 people stopped looking for work.

Fox Business said a record 8.69 million people now hold multiple jobs, noting that since June, the economy has shed 1.5 million full-time workers and added 796,000 part-time workers.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.