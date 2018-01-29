The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

US Marine Vet Takes Action After Prof Forces Students to Step on American Flag for Art Show

By Joe Setyon
January 29, 2018 at 1:53pm

Print

A disabled U.S. Marine veteran is taking action after a professor at his college cut an American flag in half and laid it on the ground for students to step on.

Jess Karcher, a student at Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, saw the flag during the school’s 2018 Full-time Faculty Exhibition, an art show that runs through Feb. 21.

“So it appears this is ok to do at central campus Broward College. This is a American Flag Painted white and cut in half and used as a door mat,” Karcher wrote in a Friday Facebook post, while also attaching a photo of the flag.

“I am not sure what the message is they are trying to give, but there was a camera taking pictures of people unknowingly steeping (sic) on it,” he added.

TRENDING: After Jay-Z Belittles Trump for Low Black Unemployment, Diamond and Silk Can’t Stay Silent

So it appears this is ok to do at central campus Broward College. This is a American Flag Painted white and cut in half…

Posted by Jess Karcher on Friday, January 26, 2018

Do you think this sort of display is defensible under the First Amendment?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Assistant Professor of Art Lisa Rockford was later identified as the teacher responsible for the art display, which was placed at the entrance to the exhibit.

According to Karcher, she set it up in such a way people would unknowingly step on the flag, while she waited with a camera and laughed. Another professor tried to warn the Marine veteran not to accidentally trample on it, but Rockford still reportedly tried to keep up the ruse.

“When one of the professors tried to stop me from stepping on it, the artist said ‘don’t say anything,’” Karcher told Campus Reform.

“I did not realize it was a flag until after I left the show and a professor told me what it was. So when I went back down to check it out, (and) it was a flag.”

RELATED: U.S. Army Ranger Goes Off After Liberals Claim “12 Strong” Promotes “Masculinity and Violence”

Shocked and appalled by the art display, Karcher wrote a letter to school President David Armstrong, emphasizing that it was “extremely disrespectful,” as well as a “kick in the gut.”

“I am sorry to have to write this letter to you, but I am a student at Broward College Central Campus and I am a disable (sic) Marine Corps Veteran,” he wrote. “People are stepping on the flag as they enter most of whom don’t realize its an American flag.”

“I find this extremely disrespectful and kick in the gut as a veteran. I have lost many friends whose caskets were draped with that same flag.”

Despite the apparent disrespectful nature of the art display, school officials have thus far refused to do anything about it, instead citing Rockford’s freedom of speech.

“Broward College understands that the piece, currently on exhibit, is controversial,” the school said in a statement to Campus Reform.

“The provocative nature of the piece is protected by the artist’s (c)onsitutional rights, specifically the First Amendment right to the Freedom of Speech,” the institution added.

“The piece represents the opinions of the individual artist and they are not indicative of the values at Broward College, the Rosemary Duffy Larson Gallery, or the other artists featured in the exhibition.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: American flag, art, U.S. Marines, Veterans

By: Joe Setyon on January 29, 2018 at 1:53pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Joe Setyon

donald trump, ebt

Trump Admin Pushing to Make Welfare Recipients Work for Food Stamps

Joe Setyon

Dennis Prager, donald trump (1)

Dennis Prager Comes Clean on Trump: ‘My Opposition to Donald Trump Was Wrong’

Erin Coates

Dustin Snyder, Sierra Siverio

High School Sweetheart Grants Boyfriend His Dying Wish After Terminal Diagnosis

Thomas Phippen

Watch Maria Bartiromo Tell a Trump-Hating Union Organizer to Stop ‘Spewing Lies’ on Her Show

Joe Setyon

Nikki Haley Erupts on Twitter Over Anti-Trump Fest at Grammys

Joe Setyon

Bruno_Mars_

Anti-Trump Grammys Lowest-Rated in Television History?

Chris White

immigrants, border wall

‘I’m All For It’: DACA Immigrants Suddenly Changing Their Tune On Trump And The Border Wall

Chris Agee

Kelli Russell, surveillance video

Texas Model Accused in Series of Porch Thefts of Packages Caught on Video

Recently Posted