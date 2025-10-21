US Marshal and an Illegal Alien Shot During Immigration Enforcement Operation

A United States marshal and an illegal alien were hospitalized after being shot in Los Angeles Monday morning during a joint operation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“BREAKING: Per multiple ICE & DHS sources to @FoxNews, a U.S. Marshal and a target alien were both shot in LA this morning during an immigration enforcement operation,” Bill Melugin of Fox News wrote on the social media platform X.

He added, “We are told federal agents boxed in a target, a ramming incident occurred, Feds fired weapons, target alien was hit in elbow and a U.S. Marshal was hit in hand in what initially appears to be a possible ricochet.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement to Fox News about the incident, saying, “During a targeted enforcement traffic stop in the Los Angeles area, an illegal alien — who had previously escaped from custody — attempted to evade arrest yet again. ICE law enforcement officers, assisted by U.S. Marshals, pulled the illegal alien over in a standard law enforcement procedure.

“The illegal alien weaponized his vehicle and began ramming the law enforcement vehicle in an attempt to flee,” the statement continued.

“Fearing for the safety of the public and law enforcement, our officers followed their training and fired defensive shots. The illegal alien was shot in the elbow and one law enforcement officer was shot in the hand by a ricochet bullet. Both are in the hospital.”







“These are the consequences of conduct and rhetoric by sanctuary politicians and activists who urge illegal aliens to resist arrest,” the DHS statement said.

The agency also stressed how “resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement, and the public at risk.”

“Our law enforcement officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them including vehicle rammings by illegal aliens,” the statement concluded.

“We are once again calling on sanctuary politicians, agitators, and the media to turn the temperature down and stop calling for violence and resistance against ICE law enforcement.”

Despite major attacks and protests against ICE facilities across the country this year, liberal activists — along with the legacy media and Democratic leadership — have painted immigration officials as dangerous fascists.

DHS had already put out a news release in September calling on the media, liberal leaders, and sanctuary politicians to “end their demonizing [of] DHS law enforcement.”

“This hateful rhetoric is inspiring political violence in our country and assaults against our brave DHS law enforcement,” the release read.

Last month, the White House put out its own news release listing dozens of incendiary statements made by Democratic lawmakers, which has led to heightened tension and further political division.

Instead of turning the temperature down, far-left leaders like Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota called ICE a “modern-day Gestapo.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom compared them to “secret police,” branding them as “authoritarian” and proclaiming a “right to push back.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said ICE is “intentionally stok[ing] fear” and “tear[ing] communities apart,” while”Independent” Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont asked people to “figure out a way to stop ICE from what they are doing as soon as possible.”

The list goes on and on.

The attacks are likely to continue, however, as Democrats have made this their number one talking point and will do everything in their power to disrupt President Donald Trump’s agenda — even if it means siding with illegal immigrants over their own citizenry.

