US Military Grounds Entire Fleet of Advanced Osprey Aircraft After Deadly 'Mishap'

The U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps grounded their fleets of V-22 Ospreys after eight crew members were killed when one of the aircraft crashed in Japan.

The Air Force’s move was announced in a news release Wednesday from Air Force Special Operations Command.

Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, AFSOC commander, said he gave the order for Ospreys to be grounded while the force investigates whether any problems with the tilt-rotor aircraft could have led to the Nov. 29 crash near Yakushima Island.

“The standdown will provide time and space for a thorough investigation to determine causal factors and recommendations to ensure the Air Force CV-22 fleet returns to flight operations,” the release said.

It did not say how long the fleet would be grounded.

Naval Air Systems Command announced Thursday it was following AFSOC’s lead; NAVAIR is in charge of Navy and Marine Ospreys, according to The Associated Press.

“Out of an abundance of caution, following the AFSOC operational stand down, NAVAIR is instituting a grounding bulletin for all V-22 Osprey variants Dec. 6. This decision comes after the V-22 Osprey mishap on Nov. 29, off the shore of Yakushima, Japan,” the release said.

It said early indications were that the crash of the “GUNDAM 22” in Japan was not caused by pilot error.

Do you support U.S. troops? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Preliminary investigation information indicates a potential materiel failure caused the mishap, but the underlying cause of the failure is unknown at this time,” the release said. “While the mishap remains under investigation, we are implementing additional risk mitigation controls to ensure the safety of our service members.”

The shutdowns will ground hundreds of Ospreys: 400 belonging to the Marines, 51 to the Air Force and 27 to the Navy, according to the AP.

Below are some clips of successful Osprey landings.

Great footage of a 🇺🇸 Osprey landing on the deck of 🇬🇧 @HMSQNLZ. This past week we’ve been working with our allies in the Philippine Sea in a clear show of unity and commitment to a free & open Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/xavOBIt2pn — Ambassador Jane Hartley (@USAmbUK) October 6, 2021

10 hour day at work! Cool that some Ospreys came flyin in as well! I am thankful for all of my followers!! pic.twitter.com/ZPQfZREhGP — Lisa Morelli (@lisamorelli56) March 25, 2023

Ospreys have been grounded several times because of technical issues.

In August 2022, the Air Force grounded its fleet of the aircraft after several incidents of “hard clutch engagement during flight,” according to KVII-TV in Amarillo, Texas, where the V-22 is made.

The Marines have dealt with the same issue since 2010.

In February, three military branches grounded several V-22 fleets because of issues with the hard clutch, the U.S. Naval Institute reported.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I walked into the office one morning and noticed something strange. Half of The Western Journal’s readership was missing. It had finally happened. Facebook had flipped THE switch. Maybe it was because we wrote about ivermectin. Or election integrity. Or the Jan. 6 detainees. Or ballot mules. Whatever the reason, I immediately knew what to do. We had to turn to you because, frankly, we know you are the only ones we can trust. Can you help? Every donation to The Western Journal goes directly to funding our team of story researchers, writers and editors who doggedly pursue the truth and expose the corrupt elites. Can I count on you for a small donation? We operate on a shoestring compared to other news media companies, so I can personally promise that not a penny of your donation will be wasted. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. We will use every single cent to fight against the lies and corruption in high places. And as long as we have your help, we will never give up. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.