US Natural Gas In A Dominant Position For Decades To Come

The U.S. Energy Information Administration dropped its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook this week, and the numbers clearly demonstrate that America’s shale revolution isn’t slowing down — it’s accelerating, and the world is better off for it.

Marketed natural gas production is projected to jump 3.3% in 2026, adding roughly 3.9 billion cubic feet per day, with another solid 2.5% gain in 2027. Much of that growth comes from associated gas in the prolific Permian Basin, supplemented by the Haynesville Shale feeding Gulf Coast demand.

Dry gas output should hit 111 Bcf/d next year and 113.6 Bcf/d in 2027. That’s a whole lot of reliable, affordable molecules keeping Henry Hub prices reasonable — around $3.34 per MMBtu in 2026 and $3.46 for 2027 — while domestic consumption gets comfortably outpaced and inventories stay healthy.

This good news didn’t just materialize by accident. It’s the direct result of decades of innovation, smart policy in producing states, and the determination of the American oil and gas industry to deliver despite constant headwinds from Washington bureaucrats and green zealots.

This unrivaled abundance lines up perfectly with the explosion in U.S. LNG export capacity. As recent industry reports detailed, three major Gulf Coast projects hit final investment decision in 2026: Venture Global’s CP2 Phase 2, Commonwealth LNG, and Delfin Midstream’s floating LNG project off Louisiana. Add in prior FIDs, and we’re talking nearly 17 Bcf/d of new capacity coming online, pushing total Gulf Coast export potential toward 33 Bcf/d. Delfin’s FLNG setup already has strong offtake agreements lined up with players like Vitol, Expand Energy, Centrica, and Gunvor. It’s an object lesson for how to turn resource abundance into real economic and geopolitical muscle.

The virtuous cycle here is obvious to those not blinded by net-zero fever dreams: Cheap, abundant domestic gas feedstock makes LNG projects more economic, which drives more exports, which incentivizes even more upstream drilling.

Unlike constrained suppliers exposed to geopolitical blackmail, the U.S. offers scale, transparency, and the ability to quickly respond to market signals. It’s energy reality writ large.

Asian buyers get it. Countries like Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, and others facing real energy security challenges are lining up for 20-year supply deals with U.S. exporters. They see American LNG as a strategic hedge – reliable, competitively priced, and backed by vast shale resources that can ramp up when needed. These long-term contracts provide the revenue certainty developers require while shielding buyers from spot market volatility.

But it’s a different story in Europe. Despite the hard lessons of 2022, when Russian pipeline gas got weaponized, many European nations remain stubbornly reluctant to ink similar long-term commitments. Developers come home from meetings with polite interest but few signatures. Germany, now sourcing the vast majority of its LNG from the U.S., talks a big game about diversification while chasing ever-more aggressive decarbonization targets that cast doubt on future gas demand.

The result? Greater reliance on spot cargoes, higher exposure to price spikes, and headaches for U.S. project financing that Asian demand is more than happy to fill.

This transatlantic divergence highlights the difference between one continent which lives in energy reality and another still genuflecting to the energy transition narratives concocted five years ago. Europe’s hesitation reflects a deeper ideological commitment to intermittent renewables – largely driven by heavy-handed regulations out of Brussels – that simply cannot deliver the reliability modern economies demand. America’s shale producers and LNG exporters, by contrast, operate in the real world as it exists along with their increasingly Asian customers.

The bottom line is clear: The U.S. natural gas and LNG industry sits in an enviably dominant global position heading into the future. Production growth fuels export expansion, which secures long-term partnerships in high-growth Asian markets. Domestic consumers and manufacturers benefit from stable, affordable energy that supports jobs and economic competitiveness. Globally, American LNG helps displace coal in Asia, bolstering energy security where it’s welcomed.

Policymakers in Washington would do well to stay out of the way, and keep working to streamline permitting, remove punitive regulations, and let the industry do what it does best. In a world fraught with energy uncertainties, America’s shale-powered LNG machine isn’t just keeping the lights on. It’s reshaping global markets and strengthening America’s geopolitical leverage for decades to come.

David Blackmon is an energy writer and consultant based in Texas. He spent 40 years in the oil and gas business, where he specialized in public policy and communications.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

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