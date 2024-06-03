Share
US Navy Page Hit with Major Backlash After Senseless 'Pride Month' Post - 'This Is Terrifying'

 By George C. Upper III  June 3, 2024 at 5:54am
The official U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Facebook page published a “Pride Month” post early Saturday that received a lot of attention.

That attention might not have been what the organization was looking for, however.

The post superimposed the Naval Special Warfare Command seal on a rainbow flag that displayed the words, “NSW, dignity, service, respect, equality, pride.”

According to Fox News, the post flew largely under the radar until the Libs of TikTok account on X picked it up.

“The Navy Seals have gone woke,” the account wrote. “Our elite special forces. This is terrifying.”

(It should be pointed out that the Navy doesn’t run “elite special forces,” but rather elite special operators. The Special Forces are Army special operators.)

Do you think "Pride Month" should be condemned?

The Facebook page does not appear to have posted anything last year to recognize so-called “Pride Month.”

Unsurprisingly, reaction to the post was largely negative, even though the page engaged a Facebook option that limited who could comment on the post.

“This is a slap in the face of every special warfare operator that has put their lives on the line for our nation,” Facebook user John Jeacopello wrote.

“Man this woke sh.. is like a cancer and needs to be handled and delt [sic] with as a threat to national security. Gone way too far,” user Owen Merton added.

“So glad I got out before this bulls*** took over,” Arcides Cruz commented.

Reaction on X to the post shared by Libs of TikTok was similar.

“Embarrassing. We are not a serious country anymore,” user Carolina wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Conversation