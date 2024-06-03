US Navy Page Hit with Major Backlash After Senseless 'Pride Month' Post - 'This Is Terrifying'

The official U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command Facebook page published a “Pride Month” post early Saturday that received a lot of attention.

That attention might not have been what the organization was looking for, however.

The post superimposed the Naval Special Warfare Command seal on a rainbow flag that displayed the words, “NSW, dignity, service, respect, equality, pride.”

According to Fox News, the post flew largely under the radar until the Libs of TikTok account on X picked it up.

The Navy Seals have gone woke. Our elite special forces. This is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/9FRsSDx4mP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2024

“The Navy Seals have gone woke,” the account wrote. “Our elite special forces. This is terrifying.”

(It should be pointed out that the Navy doesn’t run “elite special forces,” but rather elite special operators. The Special Forces are Army special operators.)

The Facebook page does not appear to have posted anything last year to recognize so-called “Pride Month.”

Unsurprisingly, reaction to the post was largely negative, even though the page engaged a Facebook option that limited who could comment on the post.

“This is a slap in the face of every special warfare operator that has put their lives on the line for our nation,” Facebook user John Jeacopello wrote.

“Man this woke sh.. is like a cancer and needs to be handled and delt [sic] with as a threat to national security. Gone way too far,” user Owen Merton added.

“So glad I got out before this bulls*** took over,” Arcides Cruz commented.

Reaction on X to the post shared by Libs of TikTok was similar.

Embarrassing. We are not a serious country anymore. — Carolina. (@realCarola2Hope) June 2, 2024

“Embarrassing. We are not a serious country anymore,” user Carolina wrote.

