Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

US Troops Put on High Alert After Biden's Syria Airstrikes Invite Retaliation

U.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq early Friday, March 27, 2020.Ali Abdul Hassan / APU.S. soldiers stand guard during the hand over ceremony of Qayyarah Airfield, Iraqi Security Forces, in the south of Mosul, Iraq early Friday, March 27, 2020. (Ali Abdul Hassan / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published February 27, 2021 at 1:32pm
Mewe Share P Share

In the aftermath of what has been denounced as “foolish military adventurism,” American forces in Iraq are now on high alert.

President Joe Biden, who had criticized former President Donald Trump for ordering attacks in Syria, sent U.S. jets to attack a site on the Syria side of the Iraq-Syria border, on Thursday. The strike was in retaliation for attacks by Iran-backed militia forces on bases in Iraq. One U.S. contractor was killed in those attacks.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky denounced the strike.

“@POTUS dragging the US into Syria’s civil war is a huge mistake. I strongly condemn this foolish military adventurism,” he tweeted.

TRENDING: Watch: Rand Paul Bulldozes Rachel Levine, Leaves Her Almost Speechless During Confirmation Hearing

On the ground in Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve has upped the threat level for U.S. forces in Iraq.

U.S. contractors at Balad Air Base have been put on high alert amid fears that Biden’s limit airstrike that used seven 500-lb. laser-guided bombs will draw further retaliation, Fox News reported, citing as its source “two sources familiar with the move.”

The high alert is likely to last for several days.

Should the U.S. still have troops in Iraq?

“Protection of coalition troops is the #1 priority, so taking force protection levels higher is wise and prudent,” Fox quoted a source as telling it.

The protection measures at Balad Air Base, where contractors employed by Sallyport Global are based, include wearing protective gear outside of hardened buildings, Fox quoted a source as telling it.

Balad Air Base has also limited movement on the base between 6:30 pm and 5 a.m. to only movement essential to missions.

The Pentagon has said the airstrike was a success.

“We’re confident in the target we went after we know what we hit. We’re confident that target was being used by the same Shia militia that conducted the strikes,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

RELATED: Critics Use Biden's Own Words Against Him as He Launches Airstrikes

Some commentators said the Biden administration used the attack to buttress its negotiating position with Iran.

“The Biden team is saying, ‘Even though we’re highly committed to reestablishing dialogue with the Iranians, we can undertake military strikes at the same time,’” said Michael Knights, an analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Iran has denied any links to the attack that killed the U.S. contractor.

“While these rumors are strongly rejected, the dubious attempt to attribute it to Iran is also strongly condemned,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to CNN.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







US Troops Put on High Alert After Biden's Syria Airstrikes Invite Retaliation
DOJ Wants to Use Capitol Incursion to Declare Americans Domestic Terrorists, Impose Nationwide Search Warrants
NASA Rover Sends Back First Ever HD Panorama of Mars
Pelosi's Anti-Conservative Security Specialist Just Released His Shocking Recommendations for Capitol: Report
Mainstream Media Furious After Biden Admin Reportedly Sets $170 Charge for Reporters Entering White House Grounds
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×