Pranksters played a king-size trick on the English community of Bath ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday.
Vandals Put Massive Crude Image on 'Royal' Lawn Just Days Before King Charles' Coronation: Reports

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  May 5, 2023 at 5:24pm
Pranksters, perhaps seeking to throw some shade on Saturday’s coronation festivities, played a king-size trick on the English community of Bath.

The vandal, or vandals, modified what is known as a “perfect lawn” surrounded by a famous row of classic Georgian-style homes, according to WalesOnline.

Decorating the vast expanse of grass outside the Royal Crescent, where a large coronation party is scheduled for Saturday, is now an enormous male sex organ.

“Residents of the posh Royal Crescent in Bath were stunned to see the large phallus on the grass outside their homes today,” WalesOnline reported Thursday.

“The large willy appeared overnight in the Somerset spa town but no-one knows why or who is responsible.”

Several news and social media accounts indicated the 30-foot image was created by lawn mowers, but others speculated it was actually burned into the grass using herbicide.

Canada’s Global News reported that the lawn is maintained by the Bath and North East Somerset Council, which has not commented on the vandalism.

“The Royal Crescent is a tourist destination in Bath, known for its ‘perfect lawn’ that dates back to the 18th century and was featured in the Netflix drama Bridgerton,” the outlet reported.

The Royal Crescent Society says the site is “one of the most visited and photographed places in the world.”

It includes 30 terraced houses built in the 1760s and 1770s and is “among the finest examples of Georgian architecture in the United Kingdom.”

The term “royal” was added at the end of the 18th century when Prince Frederick, Duke of York and Albany, visited one of the homes.

WalesOnline reported that the Royal Crescent had published a flyer inviting visitors to a “Grand Coronation Party” on Saturday as King Charles III is officially crowned.

The festivities in London are set to begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 5 a.m. Eastern Time in the U.S., according to The New York Times.

The coronation service at Westminster Abbey starts at 6 a.m. ET.

Festivities will continue through Monday, which has been declared a public holiday in the U.K.

Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
