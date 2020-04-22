SECTIONS
Lifestyle Sports
Print

Vanessa Bryant Receives Flowers on What Would've Been Her 19th Wedding Anniversary with Kobe

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 21, 2020 at 5:08pm
Print

Since Jan. 26, the Bryant family hasn’t been the same. Losing Kobe and Gianna was shocking for family, friends and fans — but it’s the family that feels their absence most deeply.

Kobe was at a point in his life where he had been wildly successful, and was looking forward to enjoying time with his family after working hard to get to where he was.

“All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time,” Vanessa Bryant posted on April 13. “He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives.”

“He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy.”

“I wish I could go back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless.”

TRENDING: Every American Needs To See Trump's 'Nancy Antoinette' Pelosi Ad - She Couldn't Care Less About Us

Vanessa has had to weather many reminders of her loss, including significant dates that would have been spent with her husband and daughter.

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much,” she posted on Valentine’s Day. “Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo.”

View this post on Instagram

My LOVE ❤️My HEART

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Kobe and Vanessa were married on April 18, 2001, after they met during a music video two years prior when he was just 20 and she was in high school, according to ET Online.

“We celebrate 12 years of marriage today,” Kobe shared on Instagram in 2013. “This pic is the day I asked @ladyvb24 for her number 11/28/99.”

“Thru the ups and downs she has been my love and best friend. 20 and 17 yrs old when we met, we have actually grown up together. A true honor and a blessing. Ti Amo Queen Mamba.”

In a video Vanessa shared on Instagram on their anniversary this year, Kobe spoke of her during an interview.

“You know, it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know!” he said. “I mean, love is a funny thing. I can’t explain it, and I don’t understand it, but all I know is, you know, she caught my heart. And I just knew that she was the one.”

RELATED: Elderly Couple Holds Wedding Over Zoom So Friends and Family Can 'Attend'

She also shared a photo of them from happier days.

“My king, my heart, my best friend,” she wrote. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

On the day of their anniversary, Vanessa got a beautiful reminder of their love.

“Anniversary flowers from my Kobe,” she shared on Saturday. “Thank you for my red roses @nataliabryant #GiannaBryant #BiankaBryant #CapriBryant @jeffleatham Thank you for my beautiful pink floral bouquet @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol So thoughtful of all of you.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Vanessa Bryant Receives Flowers on What Would've Been Her 19th Wedding Anniversary with Kobe
Celebrate the Good: More Than 600,000 People Have Reportedly Recovered from Coronavirus
Pizza-Eating Groundhog Shows Up at Woman's Back Door Chomping Away for Over an Hour
Céline Dion and Andrea Bocelli Reunited for Incredible Star-Studded 'The Prayer' Performance
Alex Trebek Set To Debut Memoir Just Before 80th Birthday
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×