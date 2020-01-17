Veteran Actress Norma Michaels Dead at Age 95

Actress Norma Michaels passed away on Saturday at the age of 95. Michaels was born in Los Angeles, California, and died in Palm Springs, California.

According to the New York Post, she passed peacefully and from “natural causes.” Her appearances on film have slowed down as the years progressed, though according to IMDb, she made one more appearance in 2018 on “High & Outside: a baseball noir.”

Her obituary was posted in Palm Springs’ “Desert Sun,” and listed some of her most famous roles.

“Norma’s career spanned six decades,” it reads. “She is best known for her recurring roles of ‘Josephine’ opposite Jerry Stiller on the hit CBS series King of Queens.”

“Her last film role was that of Sally Field’s Mother in the award winning 2016 hit indie film Hello My Name is Doris.”

“Other notable television appearances include: Modern Family, Highway to Heaven, The Crazy Ones, Suburgatory, 2 Broke Girls, Angie Tribeca, Playing House, Everybody Loves Raymond, Dr. Kildare, and The George Gobel Show.”

“Norma is survived by her longtime manager and friend Jasper Cole, his husband Dennis Turrone and several cousins. Memorial services are planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the animal rescues of your choice.”

Jasper Cole posted on Saturday, sharing the sad news of his departed actress friend.

“This is a picture of Norma from her last film HELLO MY NAME IS DORIS where she played Sally Field’s Mother,” he wrote alongside a photo of Michaels holding and petting a white cat with green eyes.

“As many of you know. Acting was her greatest joy in life and it made her so happy to work,” he continued. “Thanks to everyone for all your wonderful support to Dennis Turrone and I over this past year. It was truly an honor to call her FAMILY and we learned so much from her.”

“God Speed Norma … thanks for the 30 plus years of love, laughter and joy you brought to our lives and to the world.”

Cole also noted that memorial services for Michaels would be held in March.

