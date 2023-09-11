One of the largest sports betting sites in the world is facing widespread backlash after a truly poorly thought out promotional offer.

DraftKings, which operates in every state that allows online sports betting, routinely puts out a variety of promotional offers and bets — especially when something as widely anticipated as the NFL season kicks off.

The promotional offers are generally fairly innocuous, if not standard fare, like profit boosts and “no sweat” bet tokens (i.e. bet $10, if you lose, get a $10 free bet in return).

Late Sunday, however, DraftKings put out a promotional offer that was neither innocuous nor standard.

In “honor” of the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, DraftKings offered a three-leg parlay (you need all three bets to hit to win the parlay) at +651 odds, which featured the NFL team the New York Jets and the MLB teams the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.

The name of this promotional offer? “Never Forget,” according to the New York Post, which is a clear and obvious reference to the 9/11 terror attacks.

Sports bettors and general observers alike were not particularly enamored with the offer for obvious reasons.

The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks were the deadliest terror attacks on domestic soil in American history, and many felt it was inappropriate to use that memory for a shameless betting plug.

The backlash was clear and fierce, as the offer was promptly taken down, according to Front Office Sports:

Shortly after the promotional offer was retracted, DraftKings sent a statement to the Boston Globe, apologizing for the decision.

The sports betting app told the Globe: “We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the [families] of those who were directly affected.”

Each leg of DraftKing’s promotional parlay had a clear and distinct connection to the 9/11 tragedy.

The New York Mets are playing at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. That baseball stadium is in New York City proper, which is where the terror attacks occurred.

The New York Yankees aren’t just representing their city. They’re traveling to Boston to face their hated rivals, the Red Sox. Boston is also where two of the four hijacked planes departed.

The New York Jets play in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is near Newark International Airport. The hijacked plane that crashed in Pennsylvania took off from there.

(There’s also the not insignificant irony that betting on the New York Jets to beat the Buffalo Bills would mean placing a bet on a team that plays in New Jersey against a team that actually plays in New York.)

Currently, there are no 9/11 themed promotions or offers showing up on DraftKings.

