Video of AOC Gloating After Fox Canceled Tucker Comes Back to Haunt Leftists Shouting About Kimmel Suspension

After fomenting cancel culture against conservatives for almost a decade, the left is reaping what they’ve sown in the form of consequence culture.

Cancel culture punished conservatives for opinions regarding who they voted for and their refusal to believe men in dresses are women. Consequence culture punishes those who cheer for death, incite violence, and spread heinous, outright lies that leads to even more death and violence.

The latest victim of consequence culture is ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who used his monologue on Monday to spread the outrageous falsehood that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a supporter of President Donald Trump. For his trouble, the network put him in time out, with many hoping this will spell the end of his career on television.

Given that Kimmel’s show essentially functioned as propaganda for the Democratic Party, many politicians and the left generally are outraged, suddenly finding themselves worried about freedom of speech and forgetting the last decade.

For how upset they are about Kimmel, recall what they did when Fox News fired journalist Tucker Carlson.

These same people were grinning ear-to-ear, including Kimmel himself. He was joined by New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.

A resurfaced video showed AOC talking to an audience from her car about Carlson after his April 2023 departure from the network.

“Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. Couldn’t have happened to a better guy,” the lawmaker remarked, absolutely full of herself.

“What I will say though is while I’m very glad that the person that is arguably responsible for driving some of the most amounts of death threats and violent threats, not just to my office but to plenty of people across the country, I also kind of feel like I’m like waiting for the cutscene at the end of a Marvel movie after all the credits have rolled and then you see like the villain’s like hand re-emerge out grip over the end of a building or something,” she continued.

“But deplatforming works, and it is important, and there you go. Good things can happen.”

AOC was correct about a few things in retrospect.

Although we are not the villains in this story, her analogy to a Marvel movie’s ending cutscene was spectacularly right.

We were not done in 2023. This was not the end of the story.

Now we are back in full force using tactics inspired by the left against them.

That brings the conversation to her second point.

Yes, AOC, deplatforming does work.

You and your friends showed us how not only effective, but righteous and honorable deplatforming was when used correctly, so we decided that after a deranged terrorist lunatic murdered one of the most beloved young conservatives in the country, we should use it too.

These are appropriately aggressive, and yet peaceful, measures taken against people who did not back down after Kirk’s death, but even doubled down. We cannot resume the norm until this is finished.

Conservatives care about free speech, but so did a young man that day in Utah. And for that, they shot him in the throat.

