Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder via knockout in one of the more anticipated boxing matches in recent history on Saturday in Las Vegas.

As impressive as that was, however, his postfight actions were even more inspiring.

“First of all, I would like to say thank you to my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” Fury said in his interview after the bout.

“In the mighty name of Jesus, I won this fight tonight again. Again, I give him the glory, he gives me the victory.”

Tyson Fury’s post fight interview that the media will never show you! Man even showed great love and Respect for Wilder ! This guy is a legend !! Much love and respect! Hats off to him!❤️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/NM21bpXv5m — Jesus Is King 👑 (@GhanaSocialU) October 10, 2021



Though Fury was a heavy favorite, the fight was relatively competitive. Wilder scored two knockdowns against him in the fourth round.

“I was hurt,” Fury said afterward. “Wilder is a strong puncher, and he’s a tough man. …

“My Lord and Saviour rose me to my feet tonight to give him the glory.”

After a few more fairly even rounds, Fury knocked Wilder down in the 10th round, Sportskeeda reported. An 11th-round right hook proved to be the knockout blow that earned Fury the victory.

The bout was the third leg of a trilogy between the two fighters. After a draw in the first meeting, Fury has taken victories in the last two.

“He gave me a real run for my money tonight,” Fury said of Wilder, according to DAZN. “I always said I’m the best in the world, and he’s the second best.”

Fury added that Wilder had “no love” for him, which he said he understood given the nature of the sport. However, he said he still respects and cares for Wilder even if the feelings are not reciprocated.

“I went over to him to show some love and respect, and he didn’t want to give it back,” Fury said. “So that’s his problem. I’ll pray for him so God will soften his heart.”

In addition to his comments, Fury made a statement with his postfight apparel. During the interview, he wore a hat that read “Jesus, El Rey Viene” (“The King Is Coming”).

Many Twitter users pointed out the heavyweight’s inspiring faith following the fight.

Tyson Fury rocking a Jesus hat after the win 👍🏻 Fury thanks His savior/gives God glory 👍🏻👍🏻 Fury says he’s praying God would soften Wilder’s heart👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Hard to not root for this guy! @Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/QS5Xq4DV7a — Donnie Petty (@DonniePetty) October 10, 2021

Man wins the biggest fight in his career and the first thing he does is thank THE LORD AND SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST !

TYSON FURY IS UNBEATABLE ! pic.twitter.com/elsMgOEDNH — Bolso Fren 🇧🇷 (@BolsoFren) October 10, 2021

You see the name on @Tyson_Fury face cap, that’s the name above all names. JESUS NEVER FAILS!#FuryWilder3 pic.twitter.com/Bi2EsdKsfy — Austin Okon-Akpan (@ProudlyAustin) October 10, 2021

@Tyson_Fury is this ‘Awesome God’ I can hear in the background? Well Done champion. Thank you for sharing Jesus Christ with the world. The LORD will say “well done my good and faithful servant” God bless you #TysonFury #jesuschrist pic.twitter.com/tnZgN9w28m — John Barlow (@kingdomcomex0x) October 11, 2021

After arguably the biggest moment of his professional career, Fury took the moment to praise Jesus and give him thanks for the victory.

In a time when so many sports figures have failed to serve as role models for the next generation, his faith is a refreshing change.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.