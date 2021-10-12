Share
Tyson Fury -- wearing a cap that reads, "Jesus, El Rey Viene" ("The King Is Coming") -- celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
Tyson Fury -- wearing a cap that reads, "Jesus, El Rey Viene" ("The King Is Coming") -- celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / AP)

Video: Victorious Heavyweight Champion Praises God in Courageous Postfight Interview

 By Grant Atkinson  October 12, 2021 at 2:27pm
Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder via knockout in one of the more anticipated boxing matches in recent history on Saturday in Las Vegas.

As impressive as that was, however, his postfight actions were even more inspiring.

“First of all, I would like to say thank you to my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” Fury said in his interview after the bout.

“In the mighty name of Jesus, I won this fight tonight again. Again, I give him the glory, he gives me the victory.”

Attorney: Entire Family Given COVID Vaccine Instead of Flu Shot, 2 Children Now Suffering Heart Issues


Though Fury was a heavy favorite, the fight was relatively competitive. Wilder scored two knockdowns against him in the fourth round.

“I was hurt,” Fury said afterward. “Wilder is a strong puncher, and he’s a tough man. …

“My Lord and Saviour rose me to my feet tonight to give him the glory.”

After a few more fairly even rounds, Fury knocked Wilder down in the 10th round, Sportskeeda reported. An 11th-round right hook proved to be the knockout blow that earned Fury the victory.

The bout was the third leg of a trilogy between the two fighters. After a draw in the first meeting, Fury has taken victories in the last two.

“He gave me a real run for my money tonight,” Fury said of Wilder, according to DAZN. “I always said I’m the best in the world, and he’s the second best.”

Fury added that Wilder had “no love” for him, which he said he understood given the nature of the sport. However, he said he still respects and cares for Wilder even if the feelings are not reciprocated.

Son of Muhammad Ali: My Father Would Have Hated 'Racist' BLM, Supported Trump

“I went over to him to show some love and respect, and he didn’t want to give it back,” Fury said. “So that’s his problem. I’ll pray for him so God will soften his heart.”

In addition to his comments, Fury made a statement with his postfight apparel. During the interview, he wore a hat that read “Jesus, El Rey Viene” (“The King Is Coming”).

Many Twitter users pointed out the heavyweight’s inspiring faith following the fight.

After arguably the biggest moment of his professional career, Fury took the moment to praise Jesus and give him thanks for the victory.

In a time when so many sports figures have failed to serve as role models for the next generation, his faith is a refreshing change.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




