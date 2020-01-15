Video Appears To Show Odell Beckham Jr. Strike Officer Cracking Down on Cigars in LSU Locker Room

There’s a new development in the saga of LSU’s locker room celebration after the Tigers defeated Clemson on Monday night to win the college football national championship.

And it involves Cleveland Browns superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, who starred at LSU before being selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft, was in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to watch his Tigers claim the national title.

Spirits were high in the LSU locker room following the win, with star quarterback Joe Burrow and some of his teammates enjoying victory cigars.

But as AL.com reported, one officer wasn’t in a celebratory mood.

“A police officer threw water on the party when telling the national champions they could not smoke the cigars that burned for easily 15 minutes after beating Clemson,” the outlet said.

“In fact, the officer announced to the players any smoking cigars in the locker room would be subject to arrest. Several players holding stogies laughed at the warning like it was a joke but the cop wasn’t smiling.”

Ultimately, no one was arrested.

Cop just walked into a smokey LSU locker room dead serious and said everyone smoking a cigar is subject to arrest. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 14, 2020

Now, it looks like there’s more to the story after video surfaced on social media that appears to show Beckham striking a law enforcement officer who was cracking down on the cigar-smoking.

The brief video begins with an officer “lecturing” senior offensive guard Damien Lewis (#68), according to USA Today.

At one point, the officer walked behind Lewis and pointed to something next to him.

“You got a burn mark there,” he said.

A few seconds later, Beckham, who was standing behind the officer, appeared to slap him on the backside.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

It wasn’t clear if Beckham actually made contact, but the officer did turn around, suggesting Beckham’s hand had hit its mark.

It’s hard to tell what exactly Beckham, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, was doing next, but it looks as though he was mocking the officer.

This wasn’t Beckham’s only controversial behavior Monday night.

Following LSU’s win, he was seen handing out cash to several players.

Odell Beckham Jr. spotted handing out cash during LSU’s national title celebration 😂💸 🎥: morganlagreetbp/TW pic.twitter.com/E0M25xMoWR — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) January 14, 2020

The school initially claimed it was fake money, but Burrow told Barstool Sports that the cash he received was real.

LSU now says it’s investigating whether the money was real.

