SECTIONS
Science and Tech Weather
Print

Video: California Wildfires Are So Big They Are Creating Massive Fire Tornadoes

By Chris White
July 29, 2018 at 6:34am
Print

A wildfire that led to the evacuation of nearly 40,000 people in Northern California is creating massive fire tornadoes as emergency crews struggle to contain the flames.

Skip Murphy of Redding, California, posted a video on social media of a heat vortex, or a fire whirl that occurs when intense rising heat and blustery wind conditions combine to form whirling eddies of air.

The vortex sounded and looked a lot like a tornado, according to Murphy.

“No audio, but it sounds like a freight train, punctuated with explosions. Never seen anything like it,” Murphy wrote Friday on a Facebook post that also included a video of the fiery twister.

The Carr Fire is threatening to torch towns and cause millions of dollars of damage before emergency crews can snuff it out.

TRENDING: Campers Lash Out, Force Conservative Counselor To Resign

The fire has already destroyed nearly 500 structures, damaged 75 others and could demolish 5,000 homes and buildings, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) spokesman Scott Kenney told CNN Saturday.

“This fire is making a significant push into the northwest portion of Redding,” Cal Fire incident commander Chief Brett Gouvea said.

“This fire is extremely dangerous and is moving with no regard to what’s [in] its path.”

More than 800 soldiers and airmen are on the ground or en route to help, according to the California National Guard. The Carr Fire — which started Friday, rumbled through Redding, and has already killed two people — doubled in size Saturday to 80,906 acres, almost the size of Philadelphia.

A wildfire that has ripped through parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in recent weeks has quickly become California’s largest in recorded history, officials announced Friday.

Wildfires have been an ongoing problem in Northern California over the years.

The Thomas Fire barreled through 273,400 acres of land in December 2017, charring forests and buildings along its path. It became 154 acres larger than the deadly Cedar Fire in San Diego in 2003.

Western wildfires chewed up more than 200,000 acres in Northern California and killed at least 40 people in October 2017 as well.

Similar wildfires scorched Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: California, firefighters, Natural Disasters, video

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Laura Southern talking to Australian policescreenshot/Youtube

Video: Police Forbid Journalist from Walking Past Mosque

Chris Agee

Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a 'Make America Great again' rally in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, 2018.Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

Peter Hasson

Kathleen McKinley/Twitter

Twitter Goes After Conservative Commentator for What She Said About Trans in the Military

Joe Simonson

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks on the economy at the South Lawn of the White House on July 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy grew 4.1% in the second quarter, the fastest pace since 2014.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hawaii Stands with Trump, Continues To Revitalize GOP

Jack Davis

Republican presidential candidates (L-R) Jeb Bush, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Donald Trump participate in a CBS News GOP Debate February 13, 2016 Spencer Platt/Getty

Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

Allison Kofol

Daily Caller/Twitter

VP Pence and Security Detail Rush Through Crowd To Aid Young Man

The Western Journal

Noah Berger/the AP

Uncontained Wildfire Destroys Nearly Entire California Community

Randy DeSoto

Trump accuses Cohen of lying about a meeting between Trump's son and Russia.Alex Wong/Getty Images;Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump Issues Fiery Response to Cohen’s Claim That He Knew About Russia Meeting

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.