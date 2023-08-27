Share
News

Video: DeSantis Breaks Silence on Jacksonville Shooter, Rips 'Scumbag' Shooter

 By Richard Moorhead  August 27, 2023 at 7:24am
Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking out about a Jacksonville mass shooting that cost three citizens of his state their lives on Saturday.

The governor and 2024 presidential hopeful addressed the tragedy in a recorded statement in Iowa.

Unearthed evidence following the shooting suggests that the perpetrator of the shootings did so with the goal of targeting a specific demographic.

Trending:
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Arrested in Texas, Police List Charges

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K Waters indicated that an investigation into the shooter discovered manifestos in which he explained his desire to target black people.

WARNING: The following video clip contains language that the viewer may find offensive

Should DeSantis pause the campaign to deal with the aftermath?

The gunman also used weapons with swastikas drawn on them.

DeSantis didn’t wait to condemn the deceased gunman’s acts, including his racial motivation.

“This shooting, based on the manifesto from the scumbag that did this, was racially motivated,” the governor said.

Related:
Trump Faces Yet Another Court Battle That Could Render Him Ineligible to Be on the Ballot

DeSantis added that the gunman “was targeting people based on their race,” and described that as “totally unacceptable.”

The fiery Florida governor went on to accuse the shooter of cowardice for killing himself — instead of facing justice in a criminal trial for his acts.

“This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions and so he took the coward’s way out,” he said. “But we condemn what happened in the strongest possible terms.”

The perpetrator of the shooting attempted to access a historically black university before targeting a retail store in Jacksonville, according to CNN.

DeSantis pledged support for Sheriff Waters and the Jacksonville community in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Authorities haven’t positively identified the perpetrator of the mass shooting as of Sunday morning, according to WLTV-TV.

As of this writing, there has been no indication that DeSantis will abandon his campaign trail to personally address the tragedy in Florida, though that possibility does remain.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Video: DeSantis Breaks Silence on Jacksonville Shooter, Rips 'Scumbag' Shooter
'Rich Men North of Richmond' Singer Addresses Rumor He's a Biden Supporter
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Arrested in Texas, Police List Charges
Security Flyer Exposes Fox News' High-Profile Banned List For GOP Debate
Trump: Mitch McConnell Tried to Destroy Me
See more...

Conversation