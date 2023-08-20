DeSantis Puts Rivalry With Newsom Aside, Offers to Help with Hurricane Hilary

In a positive sign that human decency can still occasionally trump vitriolic politics, a temporary olive branch appears to have been extended between a pair of fierce rivals.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has offered any assistance that he and his state can provide to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his state amid concerns over Hurricane Hilary.

It’s a sign of somewhat unexpected goodwill given the back-and-forth sniping between the two coastal governors.

The Florida governor took to his official account on X, formerly Twitter, to tout his state’s willingness to help California:

Hurricane Hilary is approaching Southern California and is projected to make landfall as a tropical storm. In Florida, we know how challenging storms can be and have significant experience responding in their wake — we stand ready to help the people of California in any way we… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 19, 2023

“Hurricane Hilary is approaching Southern California and is projected to make landfall as a tropical storm,” DeSantis wrote.

The fiery Republican presidential contender added: “In Florida, we know how challenging storms can be and have significant experience responding in their wake — we stand ready to help the people of California in any way we can.”

Indeed, Florida is certainly no stranger to hurricanes and is painfully familiar with how arduous recovery efforts can be.

Do you agree with DeSantis' decision to help Newsom? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 50% (1 Votes) No: 50% (1 Votes)

It was just last September that Hurricane Ian tore up Cuba, Florida and parts of the Carolinas.

Ian was a devastating Category 4 hurricane and it left considerable damage in its wake.

Florida, in particular, was hit hard by Ian. At one point, Florida’s Sanibel Island was cut off from the mainland by road because of damage to to a 3-mile causeway. Connections were limited to boat and helicopter travel.

And it’s not just the obvious damage that residents have to worry about in the wake of these sorts of natural disasters.

As Florida officials warned shortly after Ian hit, scam artists were on the ground along with relief workers, trying to scam disaster-struck con property owners out of their home insurance claims.

Now, Hilary was largely expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it hits the Southwestern United States, according to CNN. As of 2 a.m. Pacific Time Sunday, it was about 390 miles south of San Diego, traveling north-northwest at 20 mp, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon, Pacific Time.

California will likely avoid the same level of damage that Florida was subject to last year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any damage whatsoever.

Despite the expected downgrade, a Fox Weather report is still warning that there could be “catastrophic, life-threatening flooding.”

That report also notes that Hilary has gone from a Category 5 to a Category 2 hurricane, with it expected to weaken further still — but it’s still expected to bring a ton of water to the arid Southwest.

Various sections of Southern California are bracing for this by issuing the region’s first-ever Tropical Storm Warning, closing roadways, issuing flash flood warnings, and distributing sandbags to local residents.

It’s a hectic scene, but DeSantis has proven to be effective in offering aid in the past. If California does need aid, at least the state knows it’ll be receiving experienced help.

Once the dust from this natural disaster settles, however, it remains to be seen if the much-ballyhooed debate between DeSantis and Newsom will come to fruition.

As early as the beginning of August, the two had been clamoring about a potential debate on national television.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.