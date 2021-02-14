Login
SECTIONS
News Sports
Mewe Share P Share

Video Game Company Announces Return of Beloved Series

×
By Erin Coates
Published February 14, 2021 at 2:21pm
Mewe Share P Share

EA Sports has announced the return of its college football video game series after nearly a decade without a new release.

Daryl Holt, EA Sports vice president and general manager, told ESPN earlier this month that after making its last college football video game in 2013, the company will return with EA Sports College Football.

“As we look for the momentum that we’re building on in sports, it all starts with the passion of our fans and the opportunities of what they are interested in,” Holt said.

TRENDING: Is the Dakota Access Pipeline Next? Experts Reveal What Will Happen to Food Prices if Biden Shuts Down This Pipeline

“I don’t think there’s a visit where I go outside wearing a piece of EA Sports-branded apparel that someone doesn’t go, ‘Hey, when is college football coming back?'”

Holt said the game will return at some point, but he wouldn’t commit to a launch date, ESPN reported.

It is still very early in the process, and the game won’t be released this year, according to Holt.

The company is working with the Collegiate Licensing Company to secure the use of stadiums, uniforms, mascots, traditions and names of over 100 teams.

Will you play the new game when it comes out?

Holt said the game will be “a deep, immersive experience that has true wide-open game play for college football.”

“Whether that’s a reimagining or an evolution of things that were in the game before or new things and new ways to play, I don’t want to get into the details of what we’re already planning and what we’ll put in that,” Holt told ESPN.

“But it will be something that our core fans, if they appreciated and loved NCAA 14, they will love this game because that’s just the starting point.”

NCAA Football 14 had former Michigan Wolverines quarterback Denard Robinson on its cover.

EA’s newest game is proceeding without rosters that include the names, images or likeness of real college football players because current NCAA rules prohibit athletes from selling their NIL rights while they are still in college.

RELATED: Age 6 Boy Racks Up Astronomical Debt on Mom's Credit Card While Playing Video Games

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, said he would introduce legislation to prevent the “mistreatment” of athletes following EA Sports’ announcement.

“EA Sports’ college football series reboot is just further proof that the NCAA’s priority is keeping their profits coming while keeping any and all revenue away from their athletes,” Murphy said in a statement.

“Cutting athletes out of this reboot so they aren’t responsible for paying them for their likeness is a grave injustice, and I’ll be introducing legislation soon to help players finally profit off their talent so they don’t need to face continued mistreatment like this.”

Holt responded that the company will monitor the discussion, but it will not impact if EA’s game is made.

“That’s been going on for a while and certainly wasn’t a ‘Wait to see what happens here,’ even as continued legislation gets proposed,” he said.

“It’s more around what we think we can do around the game and for our [game] players.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Video Game Company Announces Return of Beloved Series
Country Star Morgan Wallen's Sales Skyrocket After Racial Slur Controversy
Lincoln Project Collapsing as Co-Founder and Other Big Names Abandon Anti-Trump Group
McConnell Makes Decision in Trump Impeachment Trial That's Bound to Anger Millions
Democratic Lawmakers Make Major Move to Strip Cuomo of Powers After Scandal Erupts
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×