Video: Gen Z Getting Drafted to Fight WWIII Would Be Absolute Nightmare

The U.S. has instituted a military draft five times in its history — during the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

While the Selective Service System is still in effect, reinstated by President Jimmy Carter in 1980, it has been a very long time since anyone was drafted into the armed forces.

But what would happen if there were a draft today?

A TikTok video shared on X features a young man discussing just that.

“Why is everybody saying Gen Z is going to get drafted?” he asked. “Like, no, we’re not, and you know why I know that? ‘Cause we’re just gonna say no.”

The Gen Z’er then proceeded to eloquently explain his position while eating and talking with his mouth full.

According to him, a draft was understandable during World War II because “what else was there to do in 1940 besides shoot people?”

“We have things to do nowadays,” he said, listing off activities like twerking and being bisexual. He added that kids are also “like, really mentally ill.”

“I have, like, six of these,” he said, rattling a bottle of prescription pills. “What makes you think I’m qualified to have a gun, like, within 600 feet of anybody, including myself?”

Lastly, he explained that guns are “like, so tacky.”

“Can you imagine just, like, pulling up with a gun? Like, that is so f***ing embarrassing,” he said. “Like, what is this, the Revolutionary f***ing War? No!”

“No, it’s not gonna happen. Don’t worry,” he said confidently.

While the video may or may not have been a parody, the sad truth is that this is how many young people feel, which may be one reason why military recruitment in this country is lagging.

Gen Z’ers live in a fantasy land where their biggest fear is being “misgendered” — so, no, they might not be prepared to face the rigors and realities of the battlefield.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

People are dying at the hands of terrorists in the world, and there are people who shake after being misgendered. #trans #LGBWithoutTheTQ pic.twitter.com/7bf0G5r9TD — Judgy Emoji (@JudgyEmoji) October 20, 2023

Grown woman freaks out over being “misgendered.” This is what gender ideology does to people pic.twitter.com/l6AeGINK9W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 23, 2023



There are many factors to blame for the current state of our nation’s youth, from social media to medical professionals pushing ideological dogma about “gender affirmation.”

Then there’s our own military leadership, which is more concerned about offering trans surgeries to service members than actually forming a formidable fighting force.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

This man who thinks he’s a woman underwent a full gender transition including “facial feminization” to try to change his face to appear like a female. It didn’t cost him cuz he’s in the military and they paid for it using our tax dollars. The military uses our tax dollars to… pic.twitter.com/fQhJaPjsIb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 24, 2023

While there are still some great kids in this country serving in the military and making worthwhile contributions in other important fields, heaven help us if World War III breaks out in the Middle East and we do need to institute a draft.

A henhouse full of wolves would stand a better chance.

