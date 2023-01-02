Movie Star Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After 'Weather Related Accident'

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered a serious injury last week after an accident near his home.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for Renner told Variety.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative said.

Details were not revealed. Renner owns a home in Nevada, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. The region around Reno was hit with a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

In 2015, Renner posted an Instagram photo of himself with a SnowCat vehicle used for snow removal and trail grooming.

Renner has posted other images of the snow by Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland pic.twitter.com/6LBG9DsLAU — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 12, 2022

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Renner was involved in an accident.

Have you seen a movie with Jeremy Renner? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“At approximately 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada,” the office said in a statement.

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” the statement said.

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital, the statement said, through the assistance of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health.

I can’t sleep after hearing the news about Jeremy Renner. I’m legit sad & scared. To our partner in crime, our favorite Avenger💜🏹Prayers to you & your Family. Really praying for speedy recovery…C’mon Hawkeye! We need you!😢🫶🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/0oAhoMAYwk — Marika (@TrueHaizGrit) January 2, 2023



The statement said the sheriff’s office’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the accident that led to Renner’s injuries.

Renner currently stars in the series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Renner has played major roles in Marvel movies as the character of Clint Barton/Hawkeye ever since his 2011 appearance in the film “Thor.”

Renner has also appeared in two “Mission Impossible” films, as well as “The Hurt Locker” and “American Hustle.” He has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.