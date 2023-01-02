Parler Share
Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Nov. 22.
Jeremy Renner attends the "Hawkeye" New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on Nov. 22. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images)

Movie Star Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After 'Weather Related Accident'

 By Jack Davis  January 2, 2023 at 8:14am
Actor Jeremy Renner suffered a serious injury last week after an accident near his home.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” a representative for Renner told Variety.

“His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative said.

Details were not revealed. Renner owns a home in Nevada, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.  The region around Reno was hit with a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

In 2015, Renner posted an Instagram photo of himself with a SnowCat vehicle used for snow removal and trail grooming.

Renner has posted other images of the snow by Lake Tahoe.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Renner was involved in an accident.

Have you seen a movie with Jeremy Renner?

“At approximately 9 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada,” the office said in a statement.

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” the statement said.

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital, the statement said, through the assistance of the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health.


The statement said the sheriff’s office’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the accident that led to Renner’s injuries.

Renner currently stars in the series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

Renner has played major roles in Marvel movies as the character of Clint Barton/Hawkeye ever since his 2011 appearance in the film “Thor.”

Renner has also appeared in two “Mission Impossible” films, as well as “The Hurt Locker” and “American Hustle.” He has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




