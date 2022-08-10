Share
Video: Massive Wind Turbine Collapses and Burns After Strong Storm Moves Through Oklahoma

 By Jack Davis  August 10, 2022 at 4:10pm
Harnessing the wind can sometimes be pretty rough on the harness, as an Oklahoma wind farm learned this week.

On Tuesday, a wind turbine in Custer County was bent double and set ablaze after a storm passed through the area, according to KWTV-DT.

When first responders reached the Traverse Wind Energy Center at around 4:30 p.m., one turbine was already on fire, according to Fox Weather.

New 'Conservative' on 'The View' Gets Shredded by Dana Loesch on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Raid

A representative for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma said the site has been secured, and no one was hurt.

Doppler radar showed extensive lighting around the wind farm at the time the turbine caught fire, but there is no official link between the storm and the fire.

The wind farm had 356 GE turbines across two counties of Oklahoma, making it one of the nation’s largest wind-generating facilities.

No other damage was reported.

Is wind energy all its supporters think it is?


Last month, a wind turbine in Texas caught fire during a lightning storm.

After lightning hit a turbine at the Foard City wind farm in North Texas, the Crowell Volunteer Fire Department responded but could do nothing, Fire Chief Perry Shaw said, according to Fox Weather.

“We’re not equipped to handle that kind of fire. Nobody in the area really is to speak of,” Shaw said.

The Left Might Finally See Radical Climate Change, But Not from Cars: Supermassive Tonga Volcano Puts Unprecedented Level of Vapor in Atmosphere

He said that oil in the gearbox and mineral oil in the transformer led to black smoke filling the sky.

“We’ve done training with the wind farm company, and they are not safe to approach during that scenario. There weren’t any people in danger of being hurt, so we let the fire do what it is going to do,” Shaw said.

Earlier this month, a wind turbine caught fire near the English city of Hull, according to the BBC.

“We started evacuating just for safety, and then the flames started,” witness Sean Casey, who works nearby, said.

“It was quite horrendous to watch. The flames got quite intense. We were fearful that it might drop. We could see the bits dropping, all the cars have got debris on them,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




