Video: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Expresses Regret After Physical Confrontation with Opposing Fan

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he regretted a physical confrontation with a Buffalo Bills fan during Sunday night’s 41-40 loss.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium, before the Bills’ comeback that stunned Baltimore to an 0-1 start on the season.

After Jackson connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 29-yard touchdown, the two celebrated near the stands.

A fan wearing a red Bills jersey slapped Hopkins on the helmet then struck Jackson the same way.

Jackson immediately shoved the fan with both hands, sending him backward.

A Bills fan hits DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Jackson on the head and then Lamar shoves the fan in retaliation pic.twitter.com/dlcwQsoPNO — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 8, 2025

The fan was ejected from the stadium, ESPN reported.

“He slapped me, and he was talking. So, I just forgot where I was for a little bit,” Jackson told reporters after the game.

“You have to think in those situations,” he added. “You have security out there. Let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me.”

"I let my emotions get the best of me … I'll learn from that." Lamar Jackson on his interaction with the fan that pushed both himself and DeAndre Hopkins. (📺: NBC) pic.twitter.com/p3EZtMuxlR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2025

The quarterback, a two-time NFL MVP, said he had learned from the moment.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. I learned from that,” Jackson said.

He added that despite the moment, he would celebrate big plays with fans in the future.

“I’ve never seen our fans do that,” Jackson said. “So, I’ll probably do it again when we score a touchdown.”

He concluded, “It’s not nothing against the fans. I’m just celebrating when my teammates get a touchdown.”

At the time of the score, the Ravens led 34-19 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

But Buffalo stormed back with 22 points in the final 15 minutes.

BILLS WERE DOWN 15 PTS IN THE 4Q AND WON THE GAME 😱 FOOTBALL IS BACK 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/fUOfjPsPbJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2025

ONE OF THE CRAZIEST GAMES YOU WILL EVER WATCH! THE BILLS COMPLETE A LEGENDARY COMEBACK TO BEAT THE RAVENS AT HOME IN A HIGH-SCORING THRILLER! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xQ3KzPZP9f — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) September 8, 2025

Jackson put up 209 passing yards with two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.

But Bills QB Josh Allen finished with 394 passing yards, four total touchdowns, and the win.

