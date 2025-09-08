Share
Sports
News

Video: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Expresses Regret After Physical Confrontation with Opposing Fan

 By Johnathan Jones  September 8, 2025 at 8:55am
Share

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he regretted a physical confrontation with a Buffalo Bills fan during Sunday night’s 41-40 loss.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium, before the Bills’ comeback that stunned Baltimore to an 0-1 start on the season.

After Jackson connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 29-yard touchdown, the two celebrated near the stands.

A fan wearing a red Bills jersey slapped Hopkins on the helmet then struck Jackson the same way.

Jackson immediately shoved the fan with both hands, sending him backward.

The fan was ejected from the stadium, ESPN reported.

“He slapped me, and he was talking. So, I just forgot where I was for a little bit,” Jackson told reporters after the game.

Was Lamar Jackson justified in pushing this fan?

“You have to think in those situations,” he added. “You have security out there. Let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me.”

The quarterback, a two-time NFL MVP, said he had learned from the moment.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. I learned from that,” Jackson said.

He added that despite the moment, he would celebrate big plays with fans in the future.

“I’ve never seen our fans do that,” Jackson said. “So, I’ll probably do it again when we score a touchdown.”

Related:
Watch: Wild 4th Quarter Comeback Propels Buffalo Bills to Last-Second Win Over Baltimore Ravens

He concluded, “It’s not nothing against the fans. I’m just celebrating when my teammates get a touchdown.”

At the time of the score, the Ravens led 34-19 with just over a minute left in the third quarter.

But Buffalo stormed back with 22 points in the final 15 minutes.

Jackson put up 209 passing yards with two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.

But Bills QB Josh Allen finished with 394 passing yards, four total touchdowns, and the win.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Video: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Expresses Regret After Physical Confrontation with Opposing Fan
Play by Play Video Leads Up to Murder of Iryna Zarutska, And Reporter's Last Sentence Is Jaw-Dropping
Pentagon Deploys Stealth Fighter Jets to Puerto Rico as War on Cartel Narco-Terrorists Ramps Up
Ex-Child Star of 'Malcolm in the Middle' Opens Up About Leaving Hollywood in His Prime: 'Saved My Life'
Hegseth Updates Pronouns for Woke Navy Commander After Her Social Media Page Goes Viral: 'She/Her/Fired'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation