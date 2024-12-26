Share
Sports
Commentary
Pentatonix performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in Houston on Wednesday.
Commentary
Pentatonix performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans in Houston on Wednesday. (@NFL / X screen shot)

Internet Explodes Over Breathtaking National Anthem on NFL's Christmas Day Ravens-Texans Game

 By Michael Schwarz  December 26, 2024 at 10:30am
Share

The combination of faith and freedom stirs inexpressible feelings, particularly when accompanied by the sound of heavenly voices.

On Christmas Day, prior to the game between the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, the heavenly-sounding a cappella group Pentatonix delivered one of the most stirring renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in recent memory.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, viewers reported feeling “goosebumps” and shedding tears of joy at the performance.

When sung well, of course, the national anthem should produce patriotic feelings.

This particular performance, however, featuring numerous reminders of Jesus Christ, and belted out by one of the most talented musical groups of the last decade, provided the perfect juxtaposition of faith and freedom, one that conjured feelings of not only patriotism, but joy.

Readers may watch and listen to the performance below.

Indeed, not many groups besides Pentatonix could have done justice to the national anthem on Christmas Day.

For instance, group members Matt Sallee and Kevin Olusola have spoken openly about their desire to spread the Gospel and bring light to a secular culture in which darkness too often prevails.

Moreover, the group has made a name for itself in large part through its Christmas music.

Can the NFL still be saved from the woke mind virus?

Few fans, however, would characterize Pentatonix as an overtly Christian band. Ironically, that probably adds to their effectiveness as a subtle, evangelizing force.

The group has performed songs with openly Christian messages, as evidenced by their ten-year-video for “Mary, Did You Know?” that has amassed more than 318 million views on YouTube.

Related:
'So Far From the Truth': Michael Strahan Addresses National Anthem Controversy That Left Many Viewers Furious

But the group has also performed covers of popular non-Christian songs, such as Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.”

Furthermore, the clip of Pentatonix performing the national anthem in Houston on Christmas Day featured several prominent Christians.

During the rendition, Netflix, which broadcast the game, showed multiple camera shots of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The former Ohio State star and reigning NFL Rookie of the Year has spoken openly of his Christian faith.

Cameras also captured the reaction of Ravens running back Derrick Henry, one of the best players at his position in league history and another outspoken Christian.

Almost without exception, X users praised Pentatonix’s performance of the national anthem. They called it “phenomenal,” “inspiring,” and “literally perfect.”

Other users raved about the performance as historically great and even credited the NFL for selecting Pentatonix.

Indeed, it was a patriotic performance worthy of “goosebumps” and “tears,” even for non-Americans.

Of course, the NFL also showcased Beyonce during halftime of the Ravens’ 31-2 thrashing of the Texans. Thus, the league certainly has not abandoned its woke ways.

At least for 109 seconds, however, the NFL also gave fans a heavenly-sounding anthem that brought feelings of joy and patriotism and should take its place among the all-time great performances.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Internet Explodes Over Breathtaking National Anthem on NFL's Christmas Day Ravens-Texans Game
Family of Murdered Woman Unleashes on Biden Over Killer's Commutation: 'Absolutely Disgusting'
Leftist Congresswoman Says 'The Death Penalty Is Racist' as She Cheers on Biden's Commutations
WNBA Star Calls for Elon Musk to Be Sent 'Back to Africa'
John Fetterman Sends His Fellow Democrats a Reality Check After Meeting with Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation