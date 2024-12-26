Internet Explodes Over Breathtaking National Anthem on NFL's Christmas Day Ravens-Texans Game

The combination of faith and freedom stirs inexpressible feelings, particularly when accompanied by the sound of heavenly voices.

On Christmas Day, prior to the game between the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, the heavenly-sounding a cappella group Pentatonix delivered one of the most stirring renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in recent memory.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, viewers reported feeling “goosebumps” and shedding tears of joy at the performance.

When sung well, of course, the national anthem should produce patriotic feelings.

This particular performance, however, featuring numerous reminders of Jesus Christ, and belted out by one of the most talented musical groups of the last decade, provided the perfect juxtaposition of faith and freedom, one that conjured feelings of not only patriotism, but joy.

Readers may watch and listen to the performance below.

Indeed, not many groups besides Pentatonix could have done justice to the national anthem on Christmas Day.

For instance, group members Matt Sallee and Kevin Olusola have spoken openly about their desire to spread the Gospel and bring light to a secular culture in which darkness too often prevails.

Moreover, the group has made a name for itself in large part through its Christmas music.

Few fans, however, would characterize Pentatonix as an overtly Christian band. Ironically, that probably adds to their effectiveness as a subtle, evangelizing force.

The group has performed songs with openly Christian messages, as evidenced by their ten-year-video for “Mary, Did You Know?” that has amassed more than 318 million views on YouTube.

But the group has also performed covers of popular non-Christian songs, such as Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence.”

Furthermore, the clip of Pentatonix performing the national anthem in Houston on Christmas Day featured several prominent Christians.

During the rendition, Netflix, which broadcast the game, showed multiple camera shots of Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. The former Ohio State star and reigning NFL Rookie of the Year has spoken openly of his Christian faith.

Cameras also captured the reaction of Ravens running back Derrick Henry, one of the best players at his position in league history and another outspoken Christian.

Almost without exception, X users praised Pentatonix’s performance of the national anthem. They called it “phenomenal,” “inspiring,” and “literally perfect.”

wow… phenomenal national anthem — Postquís LIVE (@PostquisLIVE) December 25, 2024

Beautiful and inspiring!! Tears in my eyes!! — Jean Mullins (@Jmlk55) December 26, 2024

Holy cow! That brought tears to my eyes. Incredible!! Perfect literally perfect. — trappednmo (@ortpcl) December 25, 2024

Other users raved about the performance as historically great and even credited the NFL for selecting Pentatonix.

Probably one of,if not the best rendition of the national anthem I’ve heard in a very long time. 👏👏👏🇺🇸🏈🎄 — David Ryan (@davidryan115) December 25, 2024

They were everything. I knew they were gonna show out today. @PTXofficial never miss. Good pick, @NFL and @netflix — Dr. Travis L. Stokes, Ed.D. (@TRAVNATION80) December 25, 2024

Indeed, it was a patriotic performance worthy of “goosebumps” and “tears,” even for non-Americans.

Wow! Goosebumps! Amazing performance by @PTXofficial and God bless America 🇺🇸 — Uh Huh (@nonefluencer) December 25, 2024

This was beautiful – and Mitch 😱! That voice! This brought tears to my eyes too and it’s not even my National Anthem. — Clare Everitt (@Clare_Everitt) December 25, 2024

Of course, the NFL also showcased Beyonce during halftime of the Ravens’ 31-2 thrashing of the Texans. Thus, the league certainly has not abandoned its woke ways.

At least for 109 seconds, however, the NFL also gave fans a heavenly-sounding anthem that brought feelings of joy and patriotism and should take its place among the all-time great performances.

