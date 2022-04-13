Video: Rescuers Work to Save Mother Dog and Puppies Hiding Out in Texas Storm Drain

When a mother dog and her babies were spotted hiding out in a storm drain in Dimmit County, Texas, it wasn’t long before someone called the fire department for assistance.

“Waiting for the fire department to show up hopefully we can get her babies out,” Marissa Garcia, who was on the scene, posted on Facebook.

A video she shared showed the Labrador retriever mix panting while lying in the grass outside the storm drain.







The dog was given water and, according to the comments on the post, when the fire department arrived she was put in the air-conditioned fire truck.

“Momma and babies are safe and doing good,” Garcia posted a short while later. “They are with me. This was all teamwork and a huge save.”

The fire department also shared news of the rescue along with a video.



“This Afternoon at 15:36PM the department was requested by a private citizen in attempting to rescue 3 newborn puppies,” Dimmit County Fire Rescue posted.

“The Newborn puppies were trapped inside a drainage pipe. … Thank you to Brianna Perez, Jr Firefighter with the department along with Dimmit County Sheriff Deputies Louie Carmona & Ronald Rubio.”



“Two out of the three puppies were rescued. Department cleared scene with no other incident.”

While two of the pups were rescued, the third one was thought to have died. The next day, the fire department headed back to the same spot to retrieve it.

“This evening our firefighters returned back to the drainage culvert to retrieve what we thought was a deceased puppy,” the department shared on Monday.

“To our surprise the puppy was still alive.”







The puppy was reunited with its mother and siblings that evening. The mother dog groomed and nursed it, and it looked like everything was going to turn out well — but sadly, the pup did not make it through the night.

“We aren’t too sure what happened,” one of the rescuers commented on the fire department’s first post. “He was eating and doing well. We suspect mama may have laid on it during the night.”

Despite the loss of one of the puppies, the other two and the mama are safely off the streets and being prepared for new, loving homes and adoption when the time is right.

