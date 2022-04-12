Police Perform Unusual Rescue After Mama Bear and Two Cubs Are Hit by Car

When you live in areas heavily trafficked by wildlife, you have to be extra vigilant while driving — especially at night — to make sure you don’t have a run-in with the animal locals.

On Friday, one driver in Greenfield, Massachusetts, crashed into a family of bears crossing the road. When Greenfield Police arrived on the scene, they found that a mother bear and her two cubs had died as a result of the impact.







As they continued working on the scene, two of the officers heard a strange noise coming from the trees nearby.

“This evening at approximately 8:43pm, Greenfield Police Officers responded to Rt 2 for a mother bear and 2 cubs that were killed after being struck by a car,” a post from the Greenfield, Mass Police Department read.







“Upon arrival, officers heard squealing and found a very scared third cub that was able to seek refuge and safety by climbing a tree. Knowing the danger the now orphaned cub was in, Officer Lagoy and Purinton, were able to rescue the cub.

“They placed it in the back a cruiser and brought it to the station. AMR assisted us by providing a kennel to keep him safe.

“We will protect and care for the cub overnight until a wildlife specialist picks it up and brings it to Tufts in the morning for care.”







The poor cub must have been terrified, but thankfully, experts were on the way to provide proper care for the baby bear.

“Our little buddy was successfully transferred to Tufts Wildlife Clinic this morning by the Environmental Police,” the police department shared in a comment on their original post.

On Monday, after the little bear had time to settle in at the Tufts Wildlife Clinic, the group shared an update through the police department’s social media, along with an adorable photo of the cub.







“A black bear cub was transported to Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University by Massachusetts Environmental Police on Saturday, April 9, after being rescued by the Greenfield Police Department the night before,” a statement provided by Maureen Murray, the director at the clinic, read.

“The cub, who veterinarians estimate is around 10-12 weeks old, was sadly orphaned when her mother and siblings were hit by a car. She was evaluated by the veterinarians at the clinic, and aside from being scared, she is in good physical condition and has no injuries.

“She is eating well and will be transported this week to Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire for rehabilitation.”

