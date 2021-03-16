Video: Senator Lankford Exposes Huge Gaps in Border Wall Caused by Joe Biden

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma blasted President Joe Biden’s disastrous move to abruptly halt construction of the border wall, saying the gaping holes he left behind are endangering Americans.

Lankford visited the border near Nogales, Arizona, and showed a huge gap in the wall that was left after Biden issued an executive order, on his first day in office, stopping construction.

“I visited the AZ border yesterday,” the senator tweeted Monday. “You can see giant gaps in fence – it’s ridiculous it’s 95% done & won’t be completed.”

The senator noted that the work stoppage was done in such a careless, haphazard manner that it jeopardizes the safety of border states and their residents.

“This is a problem created by Biden’s administration — stopping construction weakens effectiveness of the fencing structure and the technology,” he said. “It makes no sense.”

TRENDING: Law Professor Fired for Racism After Saying Some Black Students Do Poorly in Her Class

I visited the AZ border yesterday. You can see giant gaps in fence- it’s ridiculous it’s 95% done & won’t be completed. This is a problem created by Biden’s administration–stopping construction weakens effectiveness of the fencing structure and the technology. It makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/aiB2bdOx8r — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 15, 2021

Biden claimed that a physical wall was unnecessary and that the border could be secured with a “virtual wall” using technology such as drones and cameras.

Meanwhile, anti-wall Democrats continue to support razor-wire fencing to wall off their own constituents — Americans who pay their salaries — from the U.S. Capitol.

Beautiful morning to say take down the razor wire fence surrounding the U.S. Capitol. #DontFenceTheCapitol #OurDC pic.twitter.com/Sk5S2eqEQp — Christy Leavitt (@DCChristy) March 13, 2021

Lankford pointed out that the “virtual wall” technology only works in tandem with a physical wall and requires construction to be completed on nearby roads.

This means that abruptly stopping construction on the wall and neighboring roadways renders the technology useless.

“In this area, there are these giant gaps that are set up in the fence itself, that they’ve got to be able to finish the fence first just to be able to finish this gap,” the senator explained. “They’ve got to finish the road that goes along with it, and then get the technology and the sensors.”

Should gaps in the wall be closed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

RELATED: Feds Sneakily Bus Migrant Children in the Dark of Night Into Texas Town

He added: “It makes this whole system nonsensical and makes the technology part not work at all. … What good is any of this if you’re not going to at least finish these parts out?”

Democrats like Biden oppose having a border wall to protect the United States’ sovereign territories but insist on living behind large walls to keep themselves safe.

In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California — an open-borders advocate — had conservative activist Laura Loomer and her associates (a group of illegal aliens) “deported” from her lavish Napa Valley property after the group climbed over Pelosi’s wall and sought asylum on her lawn.

Illegal aliens under a canopy with #LauraLoomer in Pelosi’s yard. pic.twitter.com/6HKGY7ez4b — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 14, 2019

Pelosi’s staff immediately called the police on Loomer and had her and her merry band of illegal immigrants thrown off the property.

At the time, Loomer said she participated in the demonstration because she wanted to show that hypocritical Democrats never practice what they preach.

During the incident, she read aloud the names of Americans killed by illegal aliens, including Newman, California, Police Officer Ronil Singh and San Francisco resident Kate Steinle, who was gunned down by an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been deported five times.

Loomer noted that the murdered Americans were not welcome in “sanctuary state California,” even though it rolled out the red carpet for the illegal aliens who killed them.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.