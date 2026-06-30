'Citizen Vigilante' Review: The Most Honest Political Thriller in Years, Which Is Why Germany Banned It

German director Uwe Boll’s “Citizen Vigilante,” which stars canceled Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, clocks in at a lean 89 minutes, yet delivers more uncomfortable truth in that time than most film productions have managed during decades of Hollywood pushing leftist political propaganda on the masses.

The political thriller has sparked predictable outrage from mainstream critics, who have rushed to smear Boll and Hammer while dismissing the movie as racist, Islamophobic, and the usual left-wing ists.

Boll’s movie was banned in his home country as soon as it was released, which arguably helped it get more attention. I saw it for the first time last week after Elon Musk aired it in its entirety for 48 hours on X and sent leftists into a meltdown. It’s also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and other outlets.

Here are a few takes on the movie:

Variety’s Todd Gilchrist wrote:

Boll, a cinematic embarrassment since the early 2000s, here delivers a violent, incoherent, morally bankrupt slice of exploitation on the same qualitative level as “House of the Dead,” “Alone in the Dark” and “BloodRayne.”

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In fact, the film is so astonishingly bad, it almost feels like the writer-director-producer is deliberately sabotaging his star Armie Hammer, whose intended comeback can only be harmed by this project.

Rebecca Onion with Slate wrote:

Citizen Vigilante is one of the most disturbing movies I’ve seen in recent memory, for its reception as much as its content.

There was no shortage of Redditors and other left-wing internet trolls who were ready to label the movie as “dangerous.”

This movie is evil. So let’s speak plainly. It’s directed by a Jew who made graphic holocaust movies. So the agenda is; blackmail people with the holocaust, make you hate and want to kill Israel’s enemies. And the most important. Never to direct your anger upward. pic.twitter.com/ih51UaIKjA — ADAM (@adamemedia1) June 29, 2026

Some critics panned “Citizen Vigilante” for its perceived pacing issues and a plot that occasionally meanders.

To be fair, some sequences do at times feel disjointed, and its budget production rears its head in a few places. Despite that, the message of this movie lands with absolute clarity.

Unchecked immigrant crime, particularly involving Europe’s imported Muslims, has ignited a crisis across Europe that governments can’t seem to stop condoning. Boll simply decided to shine a light on it.

The film does not call for violence against Muslims or urge citizens to become vigilantes, but it is honest in a shockingly refreshing way, which is precisely why Germany doesn’t want Germans to see it.

“Citizen Vigilante” depicts the grim reality of crimes against women and innocent native citizens from Germany to the U.K., including gang rapes, random stabbings, and the culpability of the courts in letting all of it go on.

It shows viewers the kind of violence that European elected officials routinely downplay and have no apparent interest in preventing

This movie also serves as a warning to governments that if they don’t secure their borders, enforce laws fairly, and protect their most vulnerable, ordinary people will eventually take matters into their own hands.

“Citizen Vigilante” is imperfect cinema, but it is the perfect movie for the times in which we live.

In an era where Hollywood is afraid to offend people the left has deemed protected, this movie forces viewers to confront the consequences of suicidal empathy for Third-World animals seeking “refuge” in countries they hate.

It’s an honest movie, which is exactly why the German government banned it, and the American left is telling people not to watch it.

A sequel to the film is slated to come out sometime next year.

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