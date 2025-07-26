Video: The Time Rock Legend Jon Bon Jovi Saved a Suicidal Woman About to Jump off a Bridge

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi saved a woman who was contemplating suicide late last year while he was filming a music video, convincing her not to jump off a bridge.

The ordeal was recorded on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, by Metro police.

The Grammy winner had finished filming on the bridge and went for a walk. He was joined by a video production assistant, and they both came upon the woman who was out on the ledge, Newsweek reported.

Others passed her by, but it was Bon Jovi who stopped to speak with her.

She turned towards him to talk, then after a short verbal exchange, he helped her over the railing and back onto the bridge.

After she was saved, the two embraced in a heartwarming scene.

The Metro Nashville Police Department later highlighted the story on the social media platform X.

“A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Police Chief John Drake added.

It seems Bon Jovi — known for his many hits songs, including “Livin’ on a Prayer” — was given a test from above, to help a fellow human being in distress.

How many of us would walk by, say nothing, then proceed with our daily tasks?

It take courage to extend a helping hand, despite not knowing what will come next.

The singer-songwriter duo, The War & Treaty, collaborated with Bon Jovi on the “The People’s House” and had been filming with him prior to the incident. They said the fact that he was even on the bridge was divine intervention.

The team told Fox News Digital they were with Bon Jovi collaborating on the video and claimed he wasn’t even supposed to be walking on the bridge at that moment.

“So we had just got finished shooting a music video, and we hugged Jon, and we left, and 20 minutes later, the situation takes place,” Michael Trotter Jr. said. “I don’t even think he was originally supposed to walk the bridge, but something inside of him and his team said, ‘Let’s go on the bridge.’”

Trotter Jr. added, “What a rush. What a rush. He’s not just a legend, he’s our legend. He’s extremely important. He’s vocal, he’s bold, and he shared that goodness with the War and Treaty. Thank God for Jon Bon Jovi.”

Bon Jovi’s intervention is reminiscent of a Shakespeare quote that was slightly amended by Gene Wilder, in the film “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory”: “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”

We would do well to remember this example when our own chance to intervene comes knocking at the door. Because sooner or later, it always does, and we are later defined by what we choose to do.

