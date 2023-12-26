Video: UFC Fighter Bo Nickal Recalls Hilarious Golfing Story with Donald Trump

It’s rare for a mixed-martial arts star to engage in a sporting event with a septuagenarian and come away impressed — unless, of course, that septuagenarian is former President Donald Trump and the sport is golf.

At the Republican front-runner’s own golf course. With two Super Bowl champions.

During an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan published last week, Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight Bo Nickal described a golf outing with the former president and New York Giants greats Lawrence Taylor and Ottis “O.J.” Anderson.

Nickal said that Trump was sitting cage-side with UFC founder and president Dana White, “and he invited me out to Bedminister in Jersey,” the home of Trump National Golf Club Bedminister.

“Coolest freaking dude, man. He was like, we didn’t talk about politics. We didn’t talk about anything. When I first got there, rolled up, I mean, there’s 36 Secret Service members,” Nickal recalled.

After Trump made some announcements through his people, Nickal said, “then we just golf for, like, four hours. Rode in the cart with him. And he was, like, the coolest guy.”

“So with it. So smart — asked me about fighting. We’re talking about all the boxing, talked about football, talked about baseball, talked about golf. And he was so sharp and with it.”

Then there was the “super surreal” golf foursome of Trump, LT and Anderson. What amazed Nickal, however, was how “super with it” Trump was even though the former president is 77 and — as Rogan noted — had handled what could be the world’s hardest job.

“He’s the only guy that went through four years in the White House and didn’t seem to age,” Rogan said. “Everybody gets in that White House and they just fall apart. Their hair gets gray, they look tired all the time, They just look like the weight of the world — which it literally is — on their shoulders.”

Not only that, he was a good golfer, beating LT — himself known for his golf game — in a thousand-a-hole competition. On the 18th hole, Nickal said, Trump first teed off to the middle of the fairway. Then, 150 yards out, used his second stroke to put the ball “two feet from the pin” to set up a tap-in.

“Ball is like, in the middle of the arc, not even coming down yet, he turns around,” Nickal said. “Doesn’t even watch it land, walks right back to the car. And the caddy was like, ‘nice shot, Mr. President.’ And I was like, ‘damn, that was clutch.'”

“And he looks at me, he goes, ‘Don’t you want your president to be clutch?'”

UFC fighter Bo Nickal tells an incredible story about golfing with President Trump at Bedminster. Worth the 3 minute listen! pic.twitter.com/6rjSC0NgYp — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) December 22, 2023

Plenty of respondents noted that this was the kind of story about Trump that never gets an airing in the establishment media:

I love hearing the things about DJT that the TV will never tell us in a million years. — suzy (@Suzy_1776) December 22, 2023

Yes! I saw the 5 minute clip President Trump posted on Truth, and it was so great! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) December 22, 2023

However, the subtext is clear: In 2024, do you want the guy who was the subject of this anecdote, or a guy who can’t find his way off a stage, falls down in public, or endlessly repeats clearly false stories?

Biden claims Ronald Reagan sent “Air Force Helicopter One” to take him to the hospital when he had a brain aneurysm in the 1980s. His story “is not supported by either his own autobiography or by Reagan’s daily presidential diary,” according to @stevennelson10. pic.twitter.com/hJ9aSy0cud — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2023

Someone call the nearest Nursing home. — Monica Coyne (@monicacoyne58) November 29, 2023

Joe Biden makes a joke about how hard it is to get tickets to Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour except he says that her name is “Brittany. He then says she is currently performing in Brazil, which is where Taylor Swift just did shows on her Eras Tour. Beyonce’s tour ended in October. pic.twitter.com/LUZb9UMeUS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2023

In other words: Would you rather have a president who can beat Lawrence Taylor at golf? Or one who still thinks he’s a promising rookie at shortstop with the Toronto Maple Leafs or whatever those lying dog-faced Canuck soldiers are called?

The answer, one hopes, is a pretty clear one — no matter how much the establishment media dissembles on the matter.

