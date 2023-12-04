Dana White Delivers Epic Pro-American Rant: 'Wake Up, This is Greatest Country on Earth'

Two things you can say about UFC CEO and president Dana White: No one can tell him what he should or should not do, and he has no filter when he speaks.

During a recent appearance on the “Full Send Podcast,” the fiery MMA promoter unleashed a profanity-laced tirade urging Americans to “stand up and defend” the country, attacking younger generations with his trademark blunt and brash style, according to Outkick.

The UFC head honcho said that many Americans are now afraid to stand up and be pro-American. He contrasted this with immigrants who love and are proud of their home countries.

“If we went to war,” White said, “there’s no respect for the police anymore. There’s no respect for the military. There’s no respect for our country, freedom, our way of life that we have here.”

White called out those people who “nitpick” about the United States, saying, “This is it. If this falls, there’s no other f***ing place to go.”

To the people who say that they’re going to leave the country if former President Trump wins again, White had some choice words, too.

“Where you going to go? Nowhere. All these other f***ing places that you think are f***cking cool and that you think are so f***ing great, when the s*** hits the fan, you find out who’s who and what’s what,” White said in his blunt, R-rated speaking style.

“We saw it during COVID. Places that I thought were f***ing awesome. Places that I thought I would love to live. And then we go through COVID. Gang, this is it,” he said.

“So, all the people that are out there marching and f***ing crying and protesting and all this f***ing bullshit, man, this is the greatest country on Earth. And we should be f***ing defending it. Fighting for our freedom. Every one of us,” he continued.

“Everybody’s afraid to be pro-American. What other f***ing country … and some of these other countries are completely f***ed up, but the people who live are proud of where they come from. They carry their flag, and they stand up, you know,” White said.

“You talk about people coming over the border from Mexico for a better life in America, right? Show me a f***ing Mexican that doesn’t love his country and isn’t proud to be a f***ing Mexican.”

“Wake up. Wake up. This is the greatest country on earth,” White said.

White’s comments undeniably shed light on concerns shared by those who fear a waning sense of national pride and commitment to the values that define the United States.

The generations who went before us knew what they were fighting for.

They had experienced war and hardship and seen the evils of fascism and communism.

But the TikTok generation has no understanding of these historical atrocities.

As we have seen in recent days, more and more young people sympathize and even glorify these oppressive regimes.

In his brash style, White put the concerns of many Americans into words when he said, “Are you confident in this generation that we have right now that these guys are going to go out and storm some f***ing beach somewhere?”

“There’s a small handful of people, most of them probably down around the Bible belt and down South, that’ll actually f*cking stand up and fight for this f*cking country,” White said.

“It’s scary,” he added.

