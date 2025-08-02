Viral TikTok Dredges Up Age-Old Question: Do Parents Need to Help Supply the Classroom?

A teacher posted a video to TikTok on Monday slamming the parents of her students for not purchasing enough supplies to help stock the classroom.

“Just so we’re clear, I’m expected to take a bullet for little Johnny and his classmates,” an educator, who identified herself as “Randi,” said in a viral TikTok post.

“But little Johnny’s mother does not see it fit to provide for the community with some Clorox wipes, some tissues, maybe an extra pack of pencils?” she continued. “Like, that’s what we’re going with right now?”

How arrogant of her to say that. If she wants to complain about budgetary issues — or bring it up during a parent-teacher meeting — she should feel free to share.

But using social media like an angry teenager to express contempt for the people who help pay your salary? That’s just immature and cringeworthy.

This level of entitlement is unprofessional and childish.

“The redhead’s hot take comes as NYC educators report shelling out hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars to bridge budget gaps — even turning to crowdfunding in a desperate attempt to drum up the necessary cash,” a New York Post article read.

Yes, but whose fault is that? Shouldn’t their rage be directed at their bosses, or local lawmakers?

Who’s to say the parents aren’t cash-strapped too? After all, they’re already helping to prop up a failing school system with a large chunk of their tax revenue.

“I have to make the ultimate sacrifice for the community, the school,” she said during her rant, “but little Johnny’s mother does not think that she has to make any sacrifices for the community? I just want to make sure I’m clear.”

With the gall of this woman, you’d think she was a soldier in a foreign land running out of ammunition.

If she feels threatened in that environment — believing her life is on the line — and is compelled to complain about it on social media, perhaps she shouldn’t be an educator in the New York school system.

And for those who love to reply to any argument against teachers with “WE DO IT BECAUSE WE LOVE IT,” this woman doesn’t appear to love her job.

Even her tone when she uses the term “little Johnny” reeks of contempt and disdain.

If she angers the parents enough, though, perhaps they will begin providing supplies. At their child’s new charter school. Or, better yet, maybe they will be encouraged to embrace homeschooling and cut out the middle man altogether.

Then Randi would be back on TikTok, complaining about losing her job.

With today’s escalating issues between parents and educators — and all the things going on inside American classrooms — this is what she chooses to start a fire about?

No wonder our education system is falling apart.

