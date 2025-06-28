Woke Union Chief Is Out of the Embattled DNC, But the 'Machine Hums' For Now

Famous far-left union boss Randi Weingarten’s departure from the Democratic National Committee shows there is still a strong liberal radicalism casting a cloud over education, and over politics as well.

In a Friday opinion piece for Fox News, school choice activist Corey DeAngelis explained what it means for America now that the American Federation of Teachers leader is moving on from the DNC after 23 years.

“For over two decades, Weingarten wielded influence as an at-large member at the DNC, stepping aside only recently on June 5, 2025,” the piece said. “In her resignation letter to the new party chairman, she said ‘I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging.’”

Weingarten’s push to keep schools closed during COVID despite the immense damage it did to the mental health, academic progress, and work ethic of America’s children was appalling. She supported the “No Kings” day protest and has a tone-deaf approach to the nation’s needs.

Teachers unions are nefarious. They’re essentially an arm of the Democratic Party.

They encourage their teachers to vote liberal and in return — at least in the public sector — they’re often given massive pay raises on the taxpayers’ dime, only work nine months per year, and achieve “tenure” which makes them almost untouchable, all while pushing their personal propaganda in the classroom at the expense of reading and math.

Despite Weingarten’s exit from the DNC, National Education Association President Becky Pringle will remain.

“Becky Pringle remains a DNC fixture, linking the NEA to Democratic Party machinery,” DeAngelis wrote. “The money tells the story: Weingarten’s American Federation of Teachers (AFT) funnels about 99% of its campaign contributions to Democrats every cycle. Union dues, often extracted from taxpayer-funded teacher salaries, flow into Democratic coffers — a financial pipeline that’s borderline money laundering.”

Union dues were one of the biggest sins they committed against the few honest teachers we still have left. They used to forcibly garner teachers’ pay, then funnel it to liberal politicians. Choice was removed. Individuality was not tolerated.

This writer even personally saw teachers who were not pro-union get socially shunned by their colleagues in public high school. Thankfully, the Supreme Court rectified forced union dues by finding this practice violated the First Amendment.

“Children and teachers are just pawns,” DeAngelis noted.

The taxpayers supply the teachers’ salaries and try to stay involved, but for what? To have their children come home with a hatred for America? To have teachers telling their kids Trump is the devil? To find out educators are sneaking behind parents’ backs to discuss sex with minors and encourage them to change genders?

This sickness knows no bounds. We’re talking about the future here. Children eventually grow up. Under this type of corrupt leviathan, what sort of adults can we expect to be leading fields like medicine, politics, business, and law enforcement within 20 years?

“The unions’ loyalty runs deeper than cash,” DeAngelis added. “Their priorities — abortion rights, climate activism, identity politics — mirror Democratic talking points.”

He added that “union offices double as training grounds for Democratic activists.”

Some may think this is an exaggeration, but seeing is believing. Look no further than YouTube videos of certain school board meetings or hidden camera footage from classrooms. Even the social media accounts for certain teachers themselves are horrifying.

Something has been seriously wrong for a long time. DeAngelis rightly identified the remedy as “school choice and homeschooling.” This course is the only way to break the stranglehold currently suffocating the nation.

Democrats fight homeschooling and charter institutions tooth and nail, however, because they know how important conventional government schools are to the future of their party. And the media has been backing them up, every step of the way.

Despite this, parents — as well as students — must remain vigilant and defiant. Because as DeAngelis concluded: “Weingarten’s exit exposes cracks, but Pringle’s presence proves the machine hums.”

