Vivek Ramaswamy Develops Clever Fundraiser Off Nikki Haley Debate Insult

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy released campaign merchandise labeled “Rebel Scum” following an interaction on Wednesday night’s third GOP debate where former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called the candidate “scum,” the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned.

Ramaswamy called out Haley’s daughter on the Republican National Committee’s debate stage in Miami, Florida, for using the social media app TikTok after Haley previously “made fun” of him for joining, to which the former ambassador responded “you’re just scum.”

The businessman’s campaign dropped T-shirts and beverage coolers with the phrase “Rebel Scum” and “Rebel Scum Since 1776” following the interaction with Haley.

“The Establishment in both parties is corrupt to the core and is alive more than ever,” Ramaswamy said in a statement. “It can’t be fixed with incremental reform — it will take Revolution.

“It’s time to fight: now is the moment for freedom-loving American patriots everywhere to stand up and take back the country we love from a corrupt group of politicians who are marching us toward World War III. This is our 1776 Revolution.”

Ramaswamy joined the Chinese-tied social media app in September and received criticism from Haley at the second GOP debate for it.

“This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have, and what you’ve got, I honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber for what you say,” Haley said.

“150 million people are on TikTok. That means they can get your contacts, they can get your financial information, they can get your emails, they can get your text messages, they can get all of these things. China knows exactly what they’re doing.”

Was this a good way for Vivek to cash in on the viral moment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Following the debate, many drew attention to the fact that Haley’s daughter had been posting on TikTok.

“Well I want to laugh at why Nikki Haley didn’t answer your question which is about looking at families in the eye. In the last debate, she made fun of me for actually joining TikTok while her own daughter was actually using the app for a long time, so you might want to take care of your family first,” Ramaswamy said Wednesday.

“Leave my daughter out of your voice,” Haley responded, followed by boos from the audience.

“You have her supporters propping her up, that’s fine. Here’s the truth,” Ramaswamy followed up.

“You’re just scum,” Haley said.

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.