Vivek Ramaswamy Accused of Flip-Flopping After He Called GOP Hopefuls 'Good People'

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy was challenged multiple times on the debate stage on Wednesday by his GOP primary rivals — once for an apparent flip-flop regarding their character.

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, the tech entrepreneur said that the six candidates with him onstage were “good people.”

Last month, however, Ramaswamy seemingly said the opposite about his opponents during the first Republican debate.

“I’m the only person on this stage who isn’t bought and paid for,” Ramaswamy said then.

The 38-year-old went with a different approach in California on Wednesday.

“I want to say these are good people on this stage,” he declared.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s latest flip-flop. What a difference one month makes… #GOPdebate pic.twitter.com/QCgP3fQGQL — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) September 28, 2023

Ramaswamy was immediately challenged by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who went after the political newcomer.

“Vivek just said we were all good people,” Scott said. “I appreciate that because last debate he said we were all bought and paid for.”

Chaos erupts on stage after Tim Scott accuses Vivek Ramaswamy of being in past business with the Chinese Communist Party: “The same people that funded Hunter Biden millions of dollars was a partner of yours as well.” pic.twitter.com/YoOsBpjs3E — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 28, 2023

The senator continued by accusing Ramaswamy of having business ties to China.

“You know, I can’t imagine how you could say that, knowing that you were just in business with the Chinese Communist Party, and the same people that funded Hunter Biden millions of dollars was a partner of yours as well,” Scott said.

Ramaswamy tried to cut in during Scott’s remarks, calling them “nonsense.”

He later doubled down on his claim that his opponents are good people, but with a caveat.

“I think these are good people who have been tainted by a broken system,” he told reporters.

“I get that the other candidates at both debates, I think had an allergic reaction to an outsider coming in from a different generation. I don’t even hold that against them…I think these are good people who have been tainted by a broken system.” – @VivekGRamaswamy pic.twitter.com/LWwvXVoNHD — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 28, 2023

Ramaswamy also drew a rebuke from former Vice President Mike Pence during the debate.

“I’m glad Vivek pulled out of his business deal in 2018 in China,” Pence said. “That must’ve been about the time you decided to start voting in presidential elections.”

Everyone is tired of Vivek: After getting whacked by the young entrepreneur in the last debate, it seems Pence, Haley and Tim Scott did their research/came prepared with attack points on Ramaswamy’s past business deals. pic.twitter.com/IVdqiJXyUT — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) September 28, 2023

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless.The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.