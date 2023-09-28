Share
Vivek Ramaswamy Accused of Flip-Flopping After He Called GOP Hopefuls 'Good People'

 By Johnathan Jones  September 28, 2023 at 2:15pm
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy was challenged multiple times on the debate stage on Wednesday by his GOP primary rivals — once for an apparent flip-flop regarding their character.

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, the tech entrepreneur said that the six candidates with him onstage were “good people.”

Last month, however, Ramaswamy seemingly said the opposite about his opponents during the first Republican debate.

“I’m the only person on this stage who isn’t bought and paid for,” Ramaswamy said then.

The 38-year-old went with a different approach in California on Wednesday.

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Somehow Becomes Biggest Victim of Taylor Swift's Viral NFL Moment

“I want to say these are good people on this stage,” he declared.

Ramaswamy was immediately challenged by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who went after the political newcomer.

“Vivek just said we were all good people,” Scott said. “I appreciate that because last debate he said we were all bought and paid for.”

The senator continued by accusing Ramaswamy of having business ties to China.

“You know, I can’t imagine how you could say that, knowing that you were just in business with the Chinese Communist Party, and the same people that funded Hunter Biden millions of dollars was a partner of yours as well,” Scott said.

Nikki Haley Goes Off After Ramaswamy Defends TikTok During the Debate: 'We Can't Trust You'

Ramaswamy tried to cut in during Scott’s remarks, calling them “nonsense.”

He later doubled down on his claim that his opponents are good people, but with a caveat.

“I think these are good people who have been tainted by a broken system,” he told reporters.

Ramaswamy also drew a rebuke from former Vice President Mike Pence during the debate.

“I’m glad Vivek pulled out of his business deal in 2018 in China,” Pence said. “That must’ve been about the time you decided to start voting in presidential elections.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation