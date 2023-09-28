Nikki Haley Goes Off After Ramaswamy Defends TikTok During the Debate: 'We Can't Trust You'

The stage got quite heated during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Two candidates had a particularly notable face-off: Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, versus businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Every time I hear you, I feel a bit dumber for what you say,” Haley said.

The former governor’s loaded words were in response to Ramaswamy’s personal defense of his own use of the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok.

Ramaswamy previously faced intense criticism for making a TikTok video with social media influencer Jake Paul.

.@VivekGRamaswamy defends his use of the Chinese app TikTok to partner with influencers “I have a radical idea for the Republican party we need to win elections” pic.twitter.com/wgK6pbIOyq — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 28, 2023

“I have a radical idea for the Republican Party,” Ramaswamy said in defense of his TikTok use. “We need to win elections and part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans where they are.”

He then mentioned his plan to limit the use of “addictive social media” for children under the age of 16.

Haley didn’t seem too impressed with Ramaswamy’s defense, pointing out that TikTok is a “dangerous” social media app that gives the Chinese government access to users’ information.

Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy: “Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber.” pic.twitter.com/gdMAbs3swy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2023

“150 million people are on TikTok. That means [China] can get your contacts, they can get your financial information, they can get your emails, they can get text messages, they can get all of these things,” Haley said.

Ramaswamy tried to cut Haley off, but she kept speaking anyway.

“You’ve gone and you’ve helped China make medicines in China, not America. You’re now wanting kids to go and get on this social media that’s dangerous for all of us. You were in business with the Chinese that gave Hunter Biden $5 million. We can’t trust you,” Haley said.

Ramaswamy responded by claiming that the Republican Party members on stage would be “better served” not “hurling personal insults.”

It was a point that Ramaswamy made a few times during the debate as he continued to face attacks from all sides.

At one point, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott responded to Ramaswamy calling the rest of the candidates “good people” by pointing out how the latter previously claimed his fellow candidates were “bought and paid for.”

Tim Scott went after Vivek Ramaswamy for doing business in China through his pharmaceutical firm Roivant Sciences. As Ramaswamy tried to defend himself, Ron DeSantis jumped in, and Mike Pence took a parting shot. https://t.co/wdjRgwQdBu pic.twitter.com/Rwp38X7PVB — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 28, 2023

“These are good people who are tainted by a broken system,” Ramaswamy said in response.

