The Voting Booth: Where Liberty Lives or Dies

When the earthly well-being of a pastor’s congregation is riding on Christians fulfilling their duty to vote, it’s his duty to remind his congregation of that fact.

I’ve said before that Christians have an obligation to vote, if for no other reason than to counterbalance the political aims of those who would do evil.

If we believe the word of God, we know that every person is either alive in Christ or dead in trespasses and sins. The Apostle Paul wrote in Ephesians that the latter “walk according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now works in the children of disobedience.”

If we know this, why would we think that liberty could continue to prosper after we’ve ceded the voting booth to those who are opposed to God? What would happen if on Election Day, all who are alive in Christ failed to vote, and the children of disobedience did vote? What if the opposite were true?

To a greater or lesser extent, the scenario above is repeated in every election, making it morally incumbent for every Christian of voting age, without exception, to vote in every election. If voting is a moral duty, it is a sacred duty, and if we vacate our sacred duty as Christians to vote, God will destroy us, if we don’t destroy ourselves first.

TRENDING: Breaking: Judge Declares Bill Cosby ‘Sexually Violent Predator,’ Sentences to State Prison for 3 to 10 Years

Abortion on demand did not result from the moral decay of America. The redefinition of marriage, the breakdown of male and female, and other deviances from the image of God did not gain a foothold in America because of secularism, secular education, removal of God from public schools, or foreign influence — at least not directly.

The decay of conscience in America is the predictable result of Christians abandoning their mandate and accepting the myopic and heretical view that the Church’s only mission on earth is preaching the Gospel, society be damned.

If this had been the thinking of our Christian forebears, America would never have become the land of freedom and liberty that it somewhat resembles today.

Imagine if in every election since the turn of the last century, every Christian had voted in every election? Would progressivism have the hold it has on governance in America today? Would progressive jurists have been nominated to the Supreme Court, and would the Court have ruled as it did in Roe v. Wade in 1973?

Do you think Christians have a duty to vote? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Would more than 60 million unborn babies have been murdered? Would the Johnson Amendment, which effectively gagged the American pulpit, and ended the annual election sermon — a tradition that had held for more than 300 years — have been signed into law?

Would the “sexual revolution” be part of our national history? Would Johnson’s Great Society have resulted in rampant poverty among minorities in our inner cities? Would a federal deficit so high that it exceeds the imagination be hanging over our heads?

If the only thing necessary for evil to triumph is that good men do nothing, then the only thing necessary for a nation to begin the march toward Armageddon is for good men not to vote.

Voting is as much a sacred duty for the individual Christian as it is for the Christian community. Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s oft-quoted saying is no less true with the word “vote” substituted for “act.”

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” — Not to vote is to vote.

RELATED: Thanks to President Trump, the US Has the Hottest Economy in the World Right Now

Rev. William Cook is Founder and CEO of America’s Black Robe Regiment, an association of clergy actively engaged in restoring Liberty in America, and the Legacy of the American pulpit as Wellspring of the political ideology that ignited a Revolution and won Liberty.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.