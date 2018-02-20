The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Entertainment Faith News
Print

VP Pence: ‘My Christian Faith Is Probably the Most Important Thing in My Life’

By Chris Agee
February 20, 2018 at 2:07pm

Print

While some critics have questioned the sincerity of President Donald Trump’s professed Christianity, Vice President Mike Pence has frequently been candid regarding the central role faith plays in his life.

That sentiment was especially evident in his recent reaction to a controversial comment by a co-host on ABC’s “The View.”

Joy Behar received backlash following a segment last week in which she and Sunny Hostin discussed Pence’s very public religious convictions.

At one point, Behar suggested that believing “Jesus talks to you” is a sign of “mental illness.”

Pence reacted to her comment in a Fox News Channel interview, which he linked in a tweet explaining the importance of faith in his life.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“My Christian faith is probably the most important thing in my life,” Pence said in the interview.

Do you believe Mike Pence’s faith makes him a typical American?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

He said a career in politics has given him thick skin on most topics, but Behar’s mockery went too far.

“Those of us in public life are pretty accustomed to criticism,” he said. “But when I heard that ABC had a program that likened my Christianity to mental illness, I just couldn’t be silent.”

RELATED: ABC Pays the Price After Joy Behar Attacks Christianity on âThe Viewâ

Spending time with God is a daily routine in his family, he said, noting that he makes an effort to begin each day by reading a passage from the Bible.

“My wife and I try and have a prayer together before I leave the house every morning,” he said.

Contrary to Behar’s analysis, Pence said he does not think his faith is out of line with that of an ordinary believer.

“But I do think I’m a very typical American,” he said. “I think people of all different faith traditions cherish their faith in God.”

That perceived commonality among the broader religious community, he said, led him to the conclusion that Behar is actually the one whose opinion is outside of the norm.

“To have ABC have a forum that spoke in such demeaning terms, I think it’s evidence of how out of touch some in the mainstream media are with the faith and values of the American people,” he said.

As CBN News reported, Meghan McCain came forward as the only co-host to offer Pence an apology for the insulting commentary.

“I am a great admirer of Mike Pence and his family,” she said. “I would like to apologize to him and his family in particular. This is a show where we respect one another and we respect everyone else in the country.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Christianity, God, Mike Pence, The View

By: Chris Agee on February 20, 2018 at 2:07pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Joy Behar

ABC Pays the Price After Joy Behar Attacks Christianity on ’The View’

Joe Setyon

Sheriff Offers Free Gun Class for Teachers… Slots Fill in 20 Minutes

Becky Loggia

Florida Sheriff: Arming Teachers, Ending Gun-Free Zones Would Be A ‘Game-Changer’

Jonathan Pincus

Olympic Skater Who Attacked Pence Just Got Hired By NBC

Becky Loggia

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox: Florida Shooting Is ‘What You Get’ with Trump in The White House

Chris Agee

Sylvia_Sieve_Hendon

US Judge Rules Parents Who Oppose Transgender Hormone Therapy Must Give up Custody of Daughter

Jason Hopkins

bob casey, Donald trump

Top Democrat Doesn’t Want Mueller to Release His Report on Trump ‘Until After’ 2018 Elections

Chuck Ross

Daily_News_Cover

Mainstream Media Spreading False Claim That Florida Shooter Was Trained by the NRA

Recently Posted