VP Pence: ‘My Christian Faith Is Probably the Most Important Thing in My Life’

While some critics have questioned the sincerity of President Donald Trump’s professed Christianity, Vice President Mike Pence has frequently been candid regarding the central role faith plays in his life.

That sentiment was especially evident in his recent reaction to a controversial comment by a co-host on ABC’s “The View.”

Joy Behar received backlash following a segment last week in which she and Sunny Hostin discussed Pence’s very public religious convictions.

At one point, Behar suggested that believing “Jesus talks to you” is a sign of “mental illness.”

Pence reacted to her comment in a Fox News Channel interview, which he linked in a tweet explaining the importance of faith in his life.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

I do try and start every day reading the Bible. My wife and I try to have a prayer together before I leave the house every morning. But I do think I’m a very typical American. I think people of all different faith traditions cherish their faith in God. https://t.co/evs2Wvr6fB — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 19, 2018

“My Christian faith is probably the most important thing in my life,” Pence said in the interview.

Do you believe Mike Pence’s faith makes him a typical American? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

He said a career in politics has given him thick skin on most topics, but Behar’s mockery went too far.

“Those of us in public life are pretty accustomed to criticism,” he said. “But when I heard that ABC had a program that likened my Christianity to mental illness, I just couldn’t be silent.”

Spending time with God is a daily routine in his family, he said, noting that he makes an effort to begin each day by reading a passage from the Bible.

“My wife and I try and have a prayer together before I leave the house every morning,” he said.

Contrary to Behar’s analysis, Pence said he does not think his faith is out of line with that of an ordinary believer.

“But I do think I’m a very typical American,” he said. “I think people of all different faith traditions cherish their faith in God.”

That perceived commonality among the broader religious community, he said, led him to the conclusion that Behar is actually the one whose opinion is outside of the norm.

“To have ABC have a forum that spoke in such demeaning terms, I think it’s evidence of how out of touch some in the mainstream media are with the faith and values of the American people,” he said.

As CBN News reported, Meghan McCain came forward as the only co-host to offer Pence an apology for the insulting commentary.

“I am a great admirer of Mike Pence and his family,” she said. “I would like to apologize to him and his family in particular. This is a show where we respect one another and we respect everyone else in the country.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.