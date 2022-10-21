Parler Share
Commentary
U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, left, comments on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, in an interview.
Commentary
U.S. Congressman Byron Donalds, left, comments on California Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, in an interview. (Riccardo Savi / Getty Images; Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

'I Want Him to Run': GOP Congressman Makes Shocking Push for Newsom to Run for President, His Explanation Makes Sense

 By Randy DeSoto  October 20, 2022 at 6:05pm
Parler Share

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida strongly encouraged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to run for president in 2024, predicting he would lose “very badly.”

“I want him to run for president. I’m excited,” Donalds told “Florida’s Voice” editor-in-chief Brendon Leslie.

The congressman then looked right at the camera and said, “Gavin, hey listen man, trust me — you should run for president. You know why? ‘Cause you will lose very, very badly. And the people of California — they need a break.”

Trending:
Elementary Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Putting Girls Through Sick Game Called 'The Cave'

Over the summer, Newsom ran ads in Florida encouraging its residents to move to California to enjoy the state’s more expansive abortion laws and recognition of LGBT rights.

Florida limits abortions to the first 15 weeks of the pregnancy (just shy of four months), with exceptions to save the life of the mother or if the unborn child has a fatal abnormality.

Will Gavin Newsom run for President in 2024?

Of course, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made headlines in the spring when he signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law, which critics derided as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

HB 1557 prohibits classroom instruction regarding “sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade “or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards” for those in higher grades.

According to Planned Parenthood, California allows abortions up to approximately six months into the pregnancy — generally considered the age of viability outside the womb for the unborn child — for any reason, and to protect the health of the mother thereafter.

Further, California education law requires, “All instruction and materials in grades K–12 must be inclusive of LGBTQ students. Instruction shall affirmatively recognize that people have different sexual orientations and, when discussing or providing examples of relationships and couples, must be inclusive of same-sex relationships.”

And, “Instruction must also teach students about gender, gender expression, gender identity and explore the harm of negative gender stereotypes.”

Related:
DeSantis Sends Concert Crowd Roaring with 'USA!' Chant After Walking on Stage with Family

Last month, Donalds told “Outkick” host Tomi Lahren, “Ron DeSantis is America’s governor and Gavin Newsom is America’s dumpster fire. I mean he has run the worst state in the country, by far.”

“There’s never been a governor in the history of the United States who has had more people leave their state than Gavin Newsom,” he added.

During that interview, he once again begged Newsom to run for president, “because he is awful at his job.”

Donalds is right regarding people fleeing California.

The Los Angeles Times reported that San Francisco and LA ranked first and second in the country of cities people are leaving.

Overall more than 360,000 Californians left the state in 2021, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, Florida has been the top state people are moving to.

The mass influx began long before the pandemic, thanks to low taxes and a good business climate, but accelerated in recent years, The James Madison Institute found.

From April 2020 to April 2021, almost 330,000 people moved into the Sunshine State.

The unemployment rate in Florida was 2.7 percent in August, below the national average, while in California it’s 4.1 percent, above the national average.

So yes, Gavin Newsom please run for president. You’ll probably carry California, New York and Illinois, maybe a few more states, but otherwise, it will be a clean sweep for the GOP!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




'I Want Him to Run': GOP Congressman Makes Shocking Push for Newsom to Run for President, His Explanation Makes Sense
Conway on Indep Women Surging Toward GOP: Without Gender Gap Dems 'Don't Have a Prayer'
AZ Gov Not Complying with Biden Admin Demand to Remove Shipping Containers Filling in Border Wall Gaps
Kari Lake Flips Script, Forces Reporters to See Who 'Election Deniers' Really Are
Controversial Video: Did Jill Biden Just Get Cancer Survivors Booed at NFL Game?
See more...

Conversation