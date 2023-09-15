Share
A man who ate raw oysters over Labor Day weekend became the 12th U.S. person to die from a flesh-eating bacteria.
A man who ate raw oysters over Labor Day weekend became the 12th U.S. person to die from a flesh-eating bacteria.

Warning: Flesh-Eating Bacteria from Raw Oysters Caused Agonizing Deaths in Multiple States This Year

 By Jack Davis  September 15, 2023 at 1:47pm
At least a dozen Americans have died this year from a flesh-eating bacteria linked to raw oysters and stagnant water pools left from hurricanes.

The bacteria, which carries the scientific name of Vibrio vulnificus, claimed its twelfth victim over Labor Day weekend when a Texas man died after eating raw oysters, officials announced this week, according to KRIV-TV.

Florida has reported eight deaths this year, with one in New York and two in Connecticut, according to the Daily Mail

Dr. Philip Keiser of the Galveston County Local Health Authority said the man, who was in his 30s, had some underlying health issues, according to KRIV.

“He had problems with his liver. He also had some other problems, and he had to take some medication that suppressed his immune system. It just so happens that the conditions that he had really predisposed him to an overwhelming infection with Vibrio vulnificus,” Keiser said.

His choice of meals did not help, James Oliver, a retired professor of microbiology at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, said, according to Today.

“Just realize that you’re eating a live animal and you’re eating the intestinal contents of whatever it ate, which typically is Vibrio,” Oliver said.

“If you are a male over the age of 40, and you know you’ve got some liver disease, you want to avoid raw oysters like the plague,” he said.

Will you pass on the raw oysters?

People who eat bacteria-laden food suffer nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting that can lead to a high fever, chills and sepsis, the Daily Mail reported. Oliver said if those symptoms occur, a patient needs help fast.

“Speed is essential. These are the fastest-growing bacteria known to man,” Oliver said.

“These infections, once they take hold, can spread extremely rapidly, like a fire,” Keiser said, according to KTRK-TV.

Keiser said Galveston County has five to 10 cases per year and a fatality “every few years.”

The Daily Mail noted that the bacteria thrive in warm coastal waters and can contaminate shellfish. A report in U.S. News and World Report in March noted that warnings about the bacteria were being issued farther north than its traditional Gulf Coast home.

Infection can also occur through an open wound.

Florida officials earlier this month were warning residents of the potential health danger brought by Hurricane Idalia.


The Florida Department of Health issued a warning that said,  “Following Idalia, flooding can pose potential health and safety risks, including Vibrio vulnificus that could travel inland with storm surge. Avoid walking or wading in standing water, especially if you have any open wounds.”

The bacteria “shouldn’t be taken lightly,” Florida Health Department press secretary Jae Williams said, according to Today.

“It needs to be treated with proper respect — the same way we respect alligators and rattlesnakes,” Williams said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
