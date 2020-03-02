SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Warren Acts Tough, but Can't Even Get Her Own Super PAC to Listen to Her

Elizabeth Warren at an NAACP convention.Bill Pugliano / Getty ImagesDemocratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) participates in a Presidential Candidates Forum at the NAACP 110th National Convention on July 24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The theme of this years Convention is, When We Fight, We Win. (Bill Pugliano / Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published March 2, 2020 at 4:30pm
Print

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has built a presidential campaign by promising to confront corruption, cronyism and big money in politics.

When it comes to acting on these promises, there’s a major problem.

She can’t even get her own super PAC to listen to her.

The humiliating turn of events came about one year after Warren reneged on a pledge to not “take a dime of PAC money in this campaign.”

TRENDING: Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25

Instead of not taking a single dime, Warren benefited from over $14 million in spending from Persist PAC 2020, a group dedicated to catapulting the Massachusetts senator to the White House.

According to Politico, a large chunk of the PAC’s expenditures were for pro-Warren ads now running in states slated to vote on Super Tuesday.

The importance of the states’ votes is seemingly not lost on Warren, whose campaign stands to collapse if handed a Tuesday defeat.

Despite the make-or-break moment for the Warren campaign, critics and even fans of the senator are not happy with her reversal on big money in politics.

Warren appears to have a compromise — she now wants Persist PAC to reveal its donors before voting begins on Super Tuesday, more than two weeks earlier than the Federal Election Commission’s disclosure requirement.

Campaign communication director Kristen Orthman told CNN that Warren “believes Persist PAC and all other super PACs should disclose their donors before Super Tuesday.”

Persist PAC disagrees.

“We are not putting out donors outside the mandatory deadlines,” Persist PAC spokesman Joshua Karp told CNN, confirming the group would wait until the FEC’s March 20 deadline.

RELATED: Warren Is Having a Hard Time Convincing Her Own State to Vote for Her

For Warren, who once challenged her fellow candidates to “put your money where your mouth is and say no to the PACs,” a refusal to stand up to a PAC is indefensible.

As the crowds turn out to vote Tuesday, this could be the lie that finally kills Elizabeth Warren’s campaign.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Chris Murphy Met with Top Iranian Days Before Outbreak, Now People Want Him Quarantined
Warren Acts Tough, but Can't Even Get Her Own Super PAC to Listen to Her
With S. Korea in Chaos, KJU Begins Testing Invasion Equipment
Islanders Furiously Revolt After Gov't Tries To Build Refugee Camp on Their Land
Joe Biden Gives Up Apartheid Lie When Cornered: 'I Guess I Wasn't Arrested'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×