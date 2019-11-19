SECTIONS
Warren and AOC Side with Taylor Swift as Her Comments Allegedly Spark Safety Threats

Taylor SwiftJohannes Eisele / AFP / Getty ImagesTaylor Swift arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 26, 2019. (Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images)

By Ben Marquis
Published November 18, 2019 at 5:37pm
A common accusation against President Donald Trump is that his sharp rhetoric and commentary aimed at his critics can actually place people’s lives in danger.

For example, some in the media have claimed that Trump’s “fake news” and “enemy of the people” remarks have placed journalists in danger.

Some Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others, have claimed to have received death threats following critical remarks about them from the president.

But would it surprise you to learn that this particular concern — that pointed commentary can dangerously rile up a fan base against a particular target — is only a problem for Democrats and the media when it is Trump’s fan base being riled up?

Apparently, the same doesn’t apply when a favored figure on the left does the same thing with their own group of supporters — such as, say, Taylor Swift and her fans against the record label executives she’s feuding with.

Over the weekend, singer/songwriter Taylor Swift received an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities. The singer had publicly escalated her feud with two music executives from the Big Machine Label Group, which owns the master recordings to her first six albums, according to USA Today.

Among those many celebrities were two prominent Democratic politicians — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez — who both tweeted out their support for Swift in her fight against “private equity” firms.

Warren said such firms were “costing jobs and crushing entire industries,” while Ocasio-Cortez accused them of “predatory practices” that have “destroyed the lives of retail workers” and were holding Swift’s music “hostage.”

Far be it from us to interject ourselves into this feud between Swift and, chiefly, Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta and its new owner Scooter Braun, which is really just a “she said/he said” battle of accusations from both sides.

What we will point out, however, is that Swift recently escalated matters with a lengthy and accusatory post on social media Thursday that delivered her view of the ongoing matter.

In Swift’s post, she encouraged her legion of fans to “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this.”

And that appears to be exactly what countless Swift fans did, so much so that Braun felt compelled to shut down his office in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday after allegedly receiving a deluge of threats aimed at him and Borchetta.

Fox News reported that a source from Big Machine said the label’s office was shut down due to “hostile death threats” that had made employees feel unsafe.

The source revealed that Swift’s fans weren’t simply issuing threats against Borchetta and Braun — they were allegedly more broadly threatening everyone that worked for the label.

Some were even attempting to obtain personal information about the regular employees — which could certainly result in some feeling unsafe and personally threatened.

When President Trump fires off a tweet accusing some politician or reporter of lying about him or mistreating him or doing harm to the country, Democrats like Warren and Ocasio-Cortez and their media allies are quick to criticize him for “riling up” his “rabid” base and placing the targets of his missives in danger.

Yet, when Swift undeniably sent out a direct call urging her supporters to make contact with the targets of her own accusations — which had the potential to place the safety of innocent employees in jeopardy — there is not a peep of condemnation from the left.

Rather, they have rushed to her side and even joined in on the encouragement of hostility by demonizing Swift’s opponents in the feud.

This is the rankest of rank hypocrisy and double standards by the ideological left, and it simply cannot be tolerated any longer.

If Trump is worthy of condemnation for riling up his base with his tweeted critiques, then Swift and Warren and Ocasio-Cortez are too, and they need to be called out for it now.

Ben Marquis
Contributor, Commentary
Ben Marquis is a writer who identifies as a constitutional conservative/libertarian. He has covered current events and politics for Conservative Tribune since 2014. His focus is on protecting the First and Second Amendments.
Ben Marquis has covered current events and politics for Conservative Tribune since 2014. He reads voraciously and writes about the news of the day from a conservative-libertarian perspective.
