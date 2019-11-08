Warren Helps Violent Illegals Feel Safe, Says She's 'Open to Suspending Deportations'

It seems at times that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates go out of their way to portray themselves as polar opposites of President Donald Trump, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is certainly no exception in that regard.

No doubt keying in on Trump’s oft-stated strong stance against illegal immigration and in favor of deportations for those here illegally, particularly those who’ve been convicted of criminal offenses, Warren just offered up a radically different avenue toward addressing those issues.

During a campaign appearance Friday, Warren expressed how she was “open” to the idea of “suspending deportations” for illegal aliens, ostensibly as a way to place pressure on lawmakers to address the immigration issue.

“So I am open to suspending deportations, particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform,” Warren said.

According to Fox News, she also made it clear in her reply to a question from the Spanish-speaking wife of a deported illegal alien that a suspension of deportations would include those with criminal convictions on their records, like the woman’s husband, and said it was “fundamentally wrong” to deport people simply because they’d had a run-in with the law.

Warren’s stunning remark came during a town hall in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday that was hosted by the Latino activist group Mijente and largely focused on Hispanic and Latino issues.

Her proposal of ending deportations would stand in stark contrast to Trump’s tough policies on illegal immigration.

“I believe that what we’re doing right now with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] focusing on people who do not pose a threat, that when ICE comes into our communities, takes our neighbors, our friends, our family members, that they do not make this country safer,” the senator said.

“And that we need ICE and Customs and Border Patrol just focused on real threats from terrorism, container shipping that comes into the United States, contraband that we have to worry about, fentanyl that we need to be focused on,” Warren added. “There are places that we should focus for our safety, but tearing families apart is not that.”

Her remarks on ending deportations came at a convenient time, The Hill noted, as she is battling with fellow progressive 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for the support of the more radical far-left base of the Democratic Party.

Sanders just issued a remarkable immigration plan that would essentially throw open the nation’s borders to any and all who want to enter, and, like Warren similarly suggested, would include a “moratorium on deportations” until all past and current policies on the practice could be thoroughly audited.

The plan from Sanders would, if implemented, break up and abolish both ICE and CBP, with the tasks those agencies handle being shifted over to others, such as the Department of Justice, the State Department and the Treasury Department, according to Fox News.

Asked if she would similarly do away with ICE and CBP, Warren demurred to issue a definitive response but said that both needed to be reformed and “reorganized within the system.”

This proposal to suspend deportations — even for those who’ve committed crimes while in the country illegally — is nothing short of insanity.

Far from making America as a whole or immigrant communities in particular safer, it instead would place even more citizens and legal immigrants at risk of being further victimized by criminal illegals.

Hopefully, a majority of the American people will see right through this sort of utter nonsense and stick with Trump in 2020 in order to defend the rule of law and protect our nation’s people from violent criminals who shouldn’t even be here in the first place.

