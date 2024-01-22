Watch: Detroit Lions Fan Dives on Fire-Lit Table, Quickly Learns How Stupid His Decision was

It seems as if there are a lot of sports fans who take their enthusiasm just a tad too far in a “hold my beer and watch this” way. One such Detroit Lions fan is our Darwin Award winner of the day after his pro wrestling stunt turned just a bit dangerous.

The Lions fan was tailgating with Buffalo fans before the Bills played the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional-round playoff game Sunday, according to the New York Post.

He decided to take part in the Buffalo pregame tradition of hurling his body onto a plastic folding table.

But the Lions fan took things a step further than a typical Bills table smash.

For this stunt, the folding table was doused with lighter fluid, and he was thrown by another NFL fan onto the fire-engulfed table from the back of a pickup truck.

Even before seeing the video, you probably have a sense of the calamity that followed.

After he landed on the table and collapsed it, the Lions fan immediately realized something was amiss.

An alarmed look on his face, he jumped up and threw the table aside. He had one little problem: His hot cross buns were heating up.

When the Lions fan hit the table, his clothing apparently soaked up some of the raw lighter fluid, and his pants were ablaze.

Soon enough, the startled fan was bouncing around like a kernel of popcorn, whacking at his rear end to put out the flames in a scene worthy of any episode of Looney Tunes.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.

Talk about lighting a fire under your ass pic.twitter.com/zNrXxfkMPb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2024

Some in the crowd jumped in to help put out the flames, and it appears they succeeded.

It is not known if the man suffered any serious burns.

It is also not known if the guy who was holding the scorched Lions fan’s beer gave it back once the flames were put out.

Always remember this, sports fans: When faced with a lighter fluid mishap at an NFL tailgate party, the watchwords are “stop, drop and roll.”

Well, at least it wasn’t another case of fans engaging in wild fistfights in the stands.

The locals had more success with the flaming table stunt before the Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 15:

While this Lions fan had a rough tailgating experience, the Detroit faithful enjoyed their team’s 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bills fans watched their team lose a 27-24 heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Lions will play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday, while the Chiefs will play the Baltimore Ravens on the AFC side.

The winners will meet in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

