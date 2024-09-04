Share
Sports
News

Watch: Angel Reese Hilariously Mocked During Pick-Up Game as NBA Star Calls Out Her Biggest Flaw

 By Randy DeSoto  September 3, 2024 at 5:22pm
Share

Former NBA star Dwight Howard poked fun at a fellow player during a pick-up basketball game for pulling an “Angel Reese.”

Reese has become notorious during her rookie season in the WNBA for missing shots close to the bucket — and often times getting her own rebound and finally sinking the basket.

In a video posted on social media, a man can been seen getting his own rebound four times before finally making his shot.

Howard called out from down court, “Angle Reese” with a big smile on his face.

Trending:
Mountain Lion Gets a Hold on 5-Year-Old, Tries to Drag Him Into the Woods in Horrifying Labor Day Weekend Attack

Reese plays forward for the Chicago Sky and so far this season has averaged about 13 points per game and 13 rebounds, according to ESPN.

BricksCenter put together a compilation video of Reese’s several layup flubs so far in the WNBA.

Do you like Angel Reese?

Despite the misses, Reese is having an incredible rookie year, breaking the single season rebound record for the WNBA on Sunday, with 418 through 32 games.

She also had her 24th double-double of the season in that game against the Minnesota Lynx, i.e., double-digits in two of the following, assists, blocks, points, rebounds and steals.

Reese was drafted No. 7 in WNBA draft in the spring coming out of Louisiana State University, where she led the Tigers to their first women’s national championship in 2023 over the University of Iowa, with its star Caitlin Clark.

This past spring Clark turned in a 41-point performance to lead Iowa to victory over LSU in the NCAA tournament. Iowa advanced to the final four, but came up short in the championship game against the University of South Carolina.

Related:
WNBA Reporter Claims the Cheap Shot Artists Fouling Caitlin Clark Are Actually the Real Victims of Racism

Clark now plays guard for the Indiana Fever, where she is averaging about 19 points per game with eight assists.

USA Today reported that both Reese and Clark are up for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year, though Clark looks to be in the stronger position.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Angel Reese Hilariously Mocked During Pick-Up Game as NBA Star Calls Out Her Biggest Flaw
Toyota Recalls Thousands of Vehicles as Issue Puts Drivers at Risk
Biden Throws Netanyahu Under the Bus After Murder of American Hostage
Kamala Harris Butchers Bible Quote, Twists Meaning for Her Own Sacrilegious Purposes
'Reagan' Movie Surprises at Box Office, Scores 'A' Rating With Audiences
See more...

Conversation