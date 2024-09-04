Watch: Angel Reese Hilariously Mocked During Pick-Up Game as NBA Star Calls Out Her Biggest Flaw

Former NBA star Dwight Howard poked fun at a fellow player during a pick-up basketball game for pulling an “Angel Reese.”

Reese has become notorious during her rookie season in the WNBA for missing shots close to the bucket — and often times getting her own rebound and finally sinking the basket.

In a video posted on social media, a man can been seen getting his own rebound four times before finally making his shot.

Howard called out from down court, “Angle Reese” with a big smile on his face.

Dwight Howard calling this the Angel Reese is crazy 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGNXotw7UI — SSN Jay-O (@Jay_3shifty) September 2, 2024

Reese plays forward for the Chicago Sky and so far this season has averaged about 13 points per game and 13 rebounds, according to ESPN.

BricksCenter put together a compilation video of Reese’s several layup flubs so far in the WNBA.

Angel Reese missed layups but they get increasingly more ridiculous pic.twitter.com/qf5Ob4RDkU — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) August 13, 2024

Despite the misses, Reese is having an incredible rookie year, breaking the single season rebound record for the WNBA on Sunday, with 418 through 32 games.

She also had her 24th double-double of the season in that game against the Minnesota Lynx, i.e., double-digits in two of the following, assists, blocks, points, rebounds and steals.

Reese was drafted No. 7 in WNBA draft in the spring coming out of Louisiana State University, where she led the Tigers to their first women’s national championship in 2023 over the University of Iowa, with its star Caitlin Clark.

This past spring Clark turned in a 41-point performance to lead Iowa to victory over LSU in the NCAA tournament. Iowa advanced to the final four, but came up short in the championship game against the University of South Carolina.

Clark now plays guard for the Indiana Fever, where she is averaging about 19 points per game with eight assists.

Caitlin Clark straight up embarrassing Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. pic.twitter.com/oOHVlC42qn — OutKick (@Outkick) August 31, 2024

USA Today reported that both Reese and Clark are up for the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year, though Clark looks to be in the stronger position.

