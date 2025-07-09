Watch: Angel Reese Takes Anger Out on Coach in On-Court Tantrum

Things are not going well for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky.

Yes, the team has one of the worst records in the WNBA (5-13 going into Wednesday’s tilt against the equally moribund Dallas Wings). Yes, the Sky have the second worst point differential in the league (behind only the WNBA-worst 2-13 Connecticut Sun). And yes, this bad team has to contend for mindshare in a sports-loving Second City that features two MLB teams, an NBA team that once deployed Michael Jordan, and a deeply historic NFL team.

But just as disconcerting for the Sky?

All of that bad news seems to be wearing on its own players — and in the worst ways possible.

And that’s clearly been the case for the Sky’s polarizing star sophomore, Angel Reese.

The Sky fell — again — on Tuesday, when they lost 81-79 to the Washington Mystic in D.C. (or George Mason University, technically).

But while these mounting losses are nothing new for Chicago, Reese’s response to the team’s troubles certainly was.

During a timeout in the middle of the game, Reese was approaching her team’s bench when Ann Crosby, the Sky’s director of basketball operations and strength and conditioning coach, approached her with a clipboard that probably diagrammed the out-of-timeout play the team was planning to use.

Reese, however, wanted none of that:

The Sky forward violently slapped the clipboard out of her coach’s hand as she stormed to the bench.

It was a bad look in a season full of them for Reese.

Reese took to social media to address the incident, and she revealed what caused her frustrations to boil over.

“Those **** were pissing me off shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn’t let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho,” Reese posted to X.

Two observations:

The “****” from Reese was pretty clearly an allusion to the “refs,” but it must be noted that Reese shot 15 free throws, making a dozen, in Tuesday’s game, typically a strong barometer for how favorable of a whistle the officials are giving you. Reese may blame the refs, but her outburst came after her team failed to procure a late, crucial rebound in a two-point loss — something the refs have very little to do with.

Adding insult to injury, Reese was also featured in a lowlight from that Mystics game, where her glaring offensive issues were again on full display:

In a viral X post with over 90,000 likes, Reese was skewered after she called an isolation play (where you basically tell your teammates to back off so you can take the defender one-on-one) against the Mystic, only to fumble the ball away like she had never touched a basketball before:

Angel Reese calls for an iso and hits the defender with the hesi-cross 🤯 SHE IN HER BAG pic.twitter.com/ry8wgzF5Lp — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) July 8, 2025

And remember — again — this was just a two-point loss. That turnover leading to an easy lay-up was a crucial and game-defining error.

It’s not all bad news for Reese though, as she was recently announced as one of the cover athletes for the popular “NBA 2K” video game franchise, alongside Oklahoma City Thunder superstar and reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and beloved NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.

Ironically, the cover depicts the very circumstances that led to the aforementioned ugly turnover, which is Reese dribbling in the open court:

🗣️ She’s got next Angel Reese is your #NBA2K26 WNBA Edition Cover Athlete! Pre-order NBA 2K26 now! pic.twitter.com/TdwIapG1xU — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 9, 2025

Reese and the Sky play the Dallas Wings at home tonight and are looking to avoid a three-game losing streak.

