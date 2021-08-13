President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked all the tyrannical officials across the country who are forcing children to wear masks during the upcoming school year.

School already has begun in some areas of the country, while it’ll soon be in full swing for millions of other American children.

In some areas, such as Florida, Oklahoma and Texas, schools are forbidden from mandating face coverings for children. These areas have rational leadership that is recognizing the science on masks and putting children above politics and virtue signaling.

These are also the places Biden subtly attacked when he commended the “heroes” who are now flouting science to muzzle kids in classrooms.

“Before I begin, let me say a few words about the pandemic — the pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he said, taking a swipe at Americans who have decided not to get the COVID vaccine. “I know there are lot of people out there trying to turn a public safety measure — that is, children wearing masks in school so they can be safe — into a political dispute.

“And this isn’t about politics. This is about keeping our children safe.”

Anyone who keeps up with “science” not filtered by the White House knows Biden and his lapdog media are always lying. Of course it’s political. Much of this pandemic is.

But Biden wasn’t content with using his remarks to simply chastise people over private medical decisions.

“I saw a video and reports from Tennessee of protestors threatening doctors and nurses who were before a school board making the case that, to keep kids safe, there should be mandatory masks,” the president said. “And as they walked out, these doctors were threatened, these nurses were threatened.”

Here is video of that incident, in case you had missed it:

Anti-mask demonstrators heckle masked people (some of whom are Drs/nurses) leaving 08/10/21 #Williamsoncountytn #schoolboardmeeting following one man to his car and shouting “we will find you” & “we know who you are” @WilliamsonHmPg 1/2 pic.twitter.com/u8wbdfr3Xj — Matt Masters (@formvscontent) August 11, 2021

He embellished what happened, but it’s safe to say a lot of people are tired of the political theater — and that is especially true when it comes to protecting children.

Also, suddenly Biden now cares about large groups of people who are angry? Where was he last summer when they were burning down buildings and killing cops? Yeah — he was praising the mobs.

In any event, the president continued his Thursday ranting in favor of politicizing children by also politicizing vaccines.

“You know, our health care workers are heroes,” Biden said. “They were the heroes when there was no vaccine. Many of them gave their lives trying to save others. And they’re heroes again with a vaccine. They’re doing their best to care for the people refusing to get vaccinated — and unvaccinated folks who are being hospitalized and dying as a result of not being vaccinated.”

He then took a shot, presumably at people such as Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to end the screed.

“To the mayors, school superintendents, educators, local leaders who are standing up to the governors politicizing mask protection for our kids — thank you, thank you as well,” he said. “Thank God that we have heroes like you, and I stand with you all, and America should as well.”







Biden is the one who wants to politicize children. He is the man currently leading an effort to force insane and questionable mitigation measures, such as mask-wearing, on our country’s future.

Do masks work?

Well, Dr. Anthony Fauci himself didn’t think much of them in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a February 2020 email published in June, the White House’s chief medical adviser said, “The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

More recently, the president’s former COVID adviser, epidemiologist Michael Osterholm, criticized common masks in an appearance on CNN.

“We know today that many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out,” Osterholm said earlier this month. “We need to talk about better masking. We need to talk about N-95 respirators, which would do a lot for both people who are not yet vaccinated or not previously infected.”

Joe Biden’s top covid advisor just went on CNN and admitted the masks people are wearing don’t work against covid. As I’ve been saying, this is all just cosmetic theater. pic.twitter.com/bB58Up5GXN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 2, 2021

N95 masks aren’t very well suited for small children, so that idea seems to be out the window.

Thankfully, children infected with COVID almost always survive — 99.995 percent of them, according to one recent study.

During the 2019-2020 flu season, 199 pediatric flu deaths were recorded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, since the pandemic began early in 2020, 423 pediatric deaths “involving coronavirus” throughout the country were reported, according to the CDC.

Any child’s death is tragic. But we don’t force all kids to walk around wearing lifejackets because an average of 3,960 children die annually from drowning, per the CDC. We certainly don’t ban water.

People attempting to use children as political pawns aren’t “heroes.”

They should be ashamed of themselves — Biden chiefly among them.

