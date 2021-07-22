Watch: Biden Gives Answer So Unintelligible It Sounds Like He's Speaking a Foreign Language

President Joe Biden’s brain failed him again Wednesday, this time as he spoke to CNN’s Don Lemon during a scheduled town hall at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati.

As he so often does these days, the 78-year-old slipped into utter nonsense when speaking publicly.

On this issue of whether 12-year-old children should receive the COVID vaccine, Biden fell into a verbal hole that took him the better part of a minute to climb out of.

“I’ve heard you speak about it, because you alway — I’m not being solicitous, but it’s, but you — you’re always straight up about what you’re doing,” Biden told Lemon.

“And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where, you, uhh, umm, are, why can’t the — the — the experts say, ‘We know that this virus is in fact, uhh, umm, uhhh, is, is — it’s going to be — or, excuse me, w — we, we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved but permanently approved,'” the president fumbled.

“That’s underway, too. I expect that to occur quickly,” Biden told his CNN handler.

Asked by Lemon if he was making a reference to the Food and Drug Administration, he answered in the affirmative.

It was a nice assist from Lemon, who wouldn’t dare ask Biden why he is incapable of speaking coherently from time to time. Could you imagine if the president had been talking to a journalist?

Biden, who rightly has his cognitive health questioned regularly, was so unintelligible that he might as well have been speaking in a foreign language. This episode was particularly prolonged and alarming, though.

He is definitely handling issues of great complexity with no problem at all and grasps the magnitude of each of them. Nothing to see here.

The president had other moments Wednesday evening that were cringeworthy.

Biden: Our multi trillion dollar spending bills “will reduce inflation, reduce inflation, reduce inflation” pic.twitter.com/NcKVVaBxxZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

Biden: “Those of you who travel abroad, it’s not a joke. Not a joke. Ask — you know, when I went to this G7, all the major democracies. I walked in and go, ‘America’s back.’ I’m serious, heads of state. I give you my word as a Biden. They said, ‘Are you really back?’” pic.twitter.com/AddP9ADUEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

Biden, who is vowing to raise the corporate income tax rate, boasts that Delaware — where there is no corporate income tax for most businesses — has more registered corporations “than all the rest of America combined. Combined. Combined.” pic.twitter.com/q31vzlsQsm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

Biden: Congress must protect our rights, “The most important one is the right to vote. That’s the single most important one. And your vote counted and counted by someone who honestly counts it.” pic.twitter.com/y24JtdLKsg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

Despite those head-scratching moments, none matched Biden’s 40 seconds of pure word salad about children and vaccines.

It isn’t even clear if he knew where he was briefly on Wednesday. It’s terrifying.

