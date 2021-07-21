Hunter Biden Set Up Swampy Lobbying and Consulting Gig for Joe Biden: Report

If Hunter Biden’s laptop were an element of some political thriller novel, readers would roll their eyes at such a lazy deus ex machina device that so conveniently exposes all of the dirty deals and sleazy setups of one powerful family.

But the MacBook that President Joe Biden’s son allegedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop isn’t fiction — it’s a real-life digital paper trail that leads directly to Biden’s place in the Washington, D.C., swamp.

Despite protestations that he never discussed business with his son, emails from the laptop indicate that in November 2014, the eldest Biden was mulling a lobbying gig that the younger Biden was trying to put together in the waning years of the Obama administration, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

The plan was for sons Hunter Biden and Beau Biden to create an upstart law and consultancy firm with the help of attorney and family friend Jeff Cooper, eventually bringing Joe Biden on board, according to the outlet.

This would have transitioned then-Vice President Joe Biden out of politics and directly into the D.C. muck to suck up some of the lobbying, consulting and legal fees ever bubbling through the nation’s swampy capital.

The details of the deal were reportedly hammered out in emails between Hunter Biden and Cooper, with the younger Biden discussing a $500,000 salary for big brother Beau Biden who had already been offered a lucrative position with Stuart Grant’s prominent Wilmington, Delaware, firm — a position he would take shortly before he passed away in 2015.

In that discussion, Hunter Biden appeared to mention both his father and Beau Biden though using their matching “JBR” initials — Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. and Joseph Robinette Biden III, respectively.

“In order to develop this as a platform for both JRBs I think it is imperative we (the three of us) have full control come 2016 when JRB1 comes on board,” Hunter Biden wrote to Cooper in November 2014, according to the Daily Mail.

Given the mention of 2016 for the second JRB to join, it appears he meant the eldest Biden who was leaving his job as vice president that year. The “three of us” would have presumably referred to the startup with the Biden brothers and Cooper.

This reported deal was derailed when Beau Biden succumbed to brain cancer in 2015, a tragedy that seemed to change the course of business and political ambitions for the family.

But this wouldn’t be the only deal involving Joe Biden or the only time the famous politician provided opportunities for Hunter Biden and others to cash in on the family name.

The Daily Mail reported other emails revealed kickbacks to the “big guy” for a deal with a Chinese company that Hunter Biden said would be “interesting for me and my family.”

Although there’s no proof of who that would mean, other text messages from the laptop included in the recent Daily Mail report showed that Hunter Biden once told his daughter that “unlike Pop [Joe], I won’t make you give me half your salary.”

Joe Biden might have also intervened in 2015 on his son’s behalf when Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that was paying Hunter Biden upwards of $83,000 a month on salary, was under investigation — that is until the then-vice president reportedly exerted pressure on the nation to get the prosecutor fired.

As far back as 2013, Hunter Biden may have cashed in on his father’s position to broker deals with Mexican billionaires Miguel Alemán Velasco and Carlos Slim who apparently had an audience with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the Naval Observatory while the younger Biden was working on them.

All of this information came courtesy of the discarded laptop that was first dismissed as Russian misinformation in an effort to suppress social media shares of the bombshell reports that came just a month before the 2020 presidential election.

Each new piece of information released from it details another way the Bidens have reveled in their swamp-dwelling existence that Joe Biden was supposedly against but kept facilitating.

Had Joe Biden not decided to run for president, he very likely would have stayed in the Washington, D.C., swamp to keep that money spigot flowing for him and his ne’er-do-well son Hunter Biden.

Instead, we’re stuck with President Joe Biden and his party who are intent on destroying everything good and decent in America — but lucky for us, the one thing they can’t destroy is the laptop that his son reportedly couldn’t be bothered to retrieve.

And that may be just the thing that could bring the elder Biden’s presidency to an abrupt end — just like a political thriller novel.

