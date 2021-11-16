Our illustrious President Joe Biden is, of course, the Most Popular President in History, a title he earned after an amazing feat of electioneering that has been followed up by some of the most inspiring and truly awesome public speeches that put the likes of philistine presidents like Abraham Lincoln and FDR to shame.

He wowed his adoring public yet again this week with more rousing comments on the glowing, totally viable promises of his Build Back Better agenda, lovingly assuring the riveted crowd that had gathered on a snowy New Hampshire bridge that, “I don’t wanna get into it in detail because you’re gonna be freezing, but here, but my plan to build back better for our people…”

You’ve really just got to hear the comments for yourself to appreciate their full depth and significance.

Tell the children to hush, gather round, and prepare yourself to be moved — and take a listen:

Moving words from our President: “Pride in what we can do together… and as the as ah some ya know I think the same goes if ya I don’t wanna get into it in detail because you’re gonna be freezing but here but my plan to build back better for our people” pic.twitter.com/5pkTqyH0cb — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 16, 2021

Biden was speaking from a bridge in Woodstock, New Hampshire, as The Associated Press reported, the day after signing his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after much ado between progressive and moderate Democrats in the House of Representatives.

The bill was a major component of his Build Back Better plan, which makes the progressive era’s New Deal look fiscally conservative by comparison.

If you didn’t quite catch his words, here is what the president said: “Folks, when you see these projects starting in your hometown, I want you to feel what I feel: pride.”

Nice.

He continued, “Pride in what we can do together as the United States of America.”

Inspiring.

“And as, uh, as, uh, some, you know, I think the same goes — I don’t wanna get into it in detail because you’re gonna be freezing, but here, but my plan to build back better for our people.”

Oopsie daisy.

Sort of reminds you of when a toy train falls off the track and hangs there pathetically, its little electric wheels whirring away until a child comes along and gently guides it back where it needs to be, doesn’t it?

So of course, in all seriousness, Biden leaves much to be desired in the way of public speaking, which is still putting it pretty kindly.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden’s conspicuous and near-constant residence in his basement drew much criticism and attention, especially considering that, even when he was safely tucked away under the watchful eyes of his handlers, he still needed a teleprompter for live TV appearances.

During his rare in-person appearances, he fumbled over words and squinted helplessly at the teleprompter, often lapsing into incoherent nonsense much like his enormously inspiring remarks today.

Joe Biden: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize [unintelligible]!” pic.twitter.com/cggH79eZB1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020

Since taking office, this habit of randomly lapsing into several seconds of nonsense or muttering incoherently has become routine.

Just a few more examples of our enormously articulate commander in chief:

President Biden calls on states/localities that have lifted mask mandates to reinstate them: “This is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down.” pic.twitter.com/phZUOtM7Oa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 29, 2021

Biden on high gas prices: “I don’t have a near term answer…It’s going to be hard.” pic.twitter.com/z7LnNGoDsA — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 22, 2021

Joe Biden apologizes for repeating himself, loses his place, then repeats himself again. pic.twitter.com/akMX51WMoF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2021

BIDEN EN FUEGO pic.twitter.com/dBpOdsu5ah — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 5, 2021

Biden may not do a particularly good job speaking for himself, but these cringeworthy clips speak for themselves.

This is all, of course, on top of his habit of expressing concern that he’ll “get in trouble” if he speaks to reporters for too long, routinely forgetting important people’s names (not to mention the name of an entire federal department) and falling asleep in the middle of super important globalist climate change conferences.

Are we ever going to address the fact that the president of the United States acts like a dazed nursing home patient on a near-daily basis?

Or are we going to keep on pretending that he’s something he’s not?

