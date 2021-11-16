Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure while visiting a bridge in Woodstock, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.
Commentary
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on infrastructure while visiting a bridge in Woodstock, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. (John Tully / Getty Images)

Watch: Biden Proves He's the Least Inspiring President Ever by Rambling Utter Nonsense

 By Isa Cox  November 16, 2021 at 4:21pm
Share

Our illustrious President Joe Biden is, of course, the Most Popular President in History, a title he earned after an amazing feat of electioneering that has been followed up by some of the most inspiring and truly awesome public speeches that put the likes of philistine presidents like Abraham Lincoln and FDR to shame.

He wowed his adoring public yet again this week with more rousing comments on the glowing, totally viable promises of his Build Back Better agenda, lovingly assuring the riveted crowd that had gathered on a snowy New Hampshire bridge that, “I don’t wanna get into it in detail because you’re gonna be freezing, but here, but my plan to build back better for our people…”

You’ve really just got to hear the comments for yourself to appreciate their full depth and significance.

Tell the children to hush, gather round, and prepare yourself to be moved — and take a listen:

Trending:
Trump Wins: Former President Victorious in Two Major NYC Lawsuits

Biden was speaking from a bridge in Woodstock, New Hampshire, as The Associated Press reported, the day after signing his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after much ado between progressive and moderate Democrats in the House of Representatives.

The bill was a major component of his Build Back Better plan, which makes the progressive era’s New Deal look fiscally conservative by comparison.

If you didn’t quite catch his words, here is what the president said: “Folks, when you see these projects starting in your hometown, I want you to feel what I feel: pride.”

Nice.

He continued, “Pride in what we can do together as the United States of America.”

Inspiring.

“And as, uh, as, uh, some, you know, I think the same goes — I don’t wanna get into it in detail because you’re gonna be freezing, but here, but my plan to build back better for our people.”

Oopsie daisy.

Related:
SNL Skit in Real Life: The Awkward Moment VP Harris Gets Behind Podium to Speak and Announcer Says Wrong Name

Sort of reminds you of when a toy train falls off the track and hangs there pathetically, its little electric wheels whirring away until a child comes along and gently guides it back where it needs to be, doesn’t it?

So of course, in all seriousness, Biden leaves much to be desired in the way of public speaking, which is still putting it pretty kindly.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden’s conspicuous and near-constant residence in his basement drew much criticism and attention, especially considering that, even when he was safely tucked away under the watchful eyes of his handlers, he still needed a teleprompter for live TV appearances.

During his rare in-person appearances, he fumbled over words and squinted helplessly at the teleprompter, often lapsing into incoherent nonsense much like his enormously inspiring remarks today.

Since taking office, this habit of randomly lapsing into several seconds of nonsense or muttering incoherently has become routine.

Just a few more examples of our enormously articulate commander in chief:

Biden may not do a particularly good job speaking for himself, but these cringeworthy clips speak for themselves.

This is all, of course, on top of his habit of expressing concern that he’ll “get in trouble” if he speaks to reporters for too long, routinely forgetting important people’s names (not to mention the name of an entire federal department) and falling asleep in the middle of super important globalist climate change conferences.

Are we ever going to address the fact that the president of the United States acts like a dazed nursing home patient on a near-daily basis?

Or are we going to keep on pretending that he’s something he’s not?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.




loading
Watch: Biden Proves He's the Least Inspiring President Ever by Rambling Utter Nonsense
SNL Skit in Real Life: The Awkward Moment VP Harris Gets Behind Podium to Speak and Announcer Says Wrong Name
Shock Polls: COVID Vaccines, Mandates Are Tearing American Families Apart
Trump Wins: Former President Victorious in Two Major NYC Lawsuits
Rittenhouse Judge Under Threat: Terrifying Emails Expose Left's Vicious Mob Mentality - Report
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.