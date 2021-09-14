Watch: Biden's Ugly Coughing Repeatedly Interrupts Entire Speech Rallying for Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has choked his way through his first term in office, and on Monday, President Joe Biden coughed his way through remarks rallying against Newsom’s recall in the Golden State.

Is there anything more symbolic than that of the state of the Democratic Party both nationally and in California?

Biden spoke for roughly 15 minutes in Long Beach on Monday, KTTV reported. As is the standard for Biden, the speech was neither inspiring nor even very coherent. What stood out most were the repeated coughing interruptions.

Biden at one point attacked Republican gubernatorial challenger Larry Elder as anti-woman, anti-environment and pro-COVID. Prior to attacking Elder, Biden couldn’t make it through a sentence without a cough into his hand.

“You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor — (cough) —or you’ll get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke,” he said.

Biden in California: “You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor (cough) or you’ll get Donald Trump. It’s not a joke.” pic.twitter.com/KMnTXLKaS0 — DaybreakInsider (@DaybreakInsider) September 14, 2021

During another awkward moment, Biden was slamming Republican-led states over bans on vaccine mandates. The president repeatedly cited a number of horrible illnesses. He displayed what some of those illnesses might look like as he coughed his way through the botched smear job.

“We need science, we need courage, we need leadership”: President Biden calls out “hypocrisy” of Republican governors on vaccine mandates pic.twitter.com/Vwe0FjnbEo — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2021

But the entire speech was essentially memorable mainly for repetitive, ugly coughs:







Many who watched the speech online, even liberals, couldn’t help but notice Biden’s coughing — apparently more than anything he had to say about California politics.

Biden keeps coughing. Also his sign language interpreter is definitely more energetic. 😂 This is pathetic. VOTE YES AND RECALL NEWSOM. https://t.co/1awR4JL4nL — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 14, 2021

“The rest of America is counting on you, but so am I,” President Biden in his closing message to voters, delivering a short speech that was punctuated with repeated coughing spells in the cool California night time air. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) September 14, 2021

Is everything ok with Joe Biden? I’m watching a few minutes of his speech and he’s coughing a lot. Like A LOT. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) September 14, 2021

I’m really not liking Joe Biden coughing so much. Kinda freaking me out a little. — Velda (@GoVelda) September 14, 2021

Governor Newsom and the First Lady shaking the same hand President Biden was just coughing into… #VoteNo pic.twitter.com/yQ6k1PFwCw — Matthew (@itsflawless19) September 14, 2021

Thanks to the huge number of mail-in ballots involved in the election, it could be days — maybe even weeks — before we know whether Newsom will remain governor for the remainder of his term, according to USA Today.

We’ll likely never know if Biden’s chronic coughing in Long Beach in any way affected the outcome.

But we now have more anecdotal evidence regarding why we see Biden less often than we did former President Donald Trump and other presidents.

Biden, as a man and a leader, is a complete and utter disaster.

The 78-year-old lifelong politician personifies California under Democratic Party rule. He’s a facade of empty promise, he’s wholly ineffective — or worse — and he somehow always finds a route to choke away a winning hand when it’s dealt to him.

Despite having seemingly endless resources, he does nothing, other than to burden business owners and taxpayers while showing favor toward illegal immigrants. Perhaps Biden should have been campaigning to unseat Newsom on Monday to take the governor’s job himself.

He and the state’s mostly Democratic leaders and voters would be a perfect fit for one another.

